A major Mexican pension fund’s approach to the low-carbon transition

In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we bring you the first of a special series featuring major pension funds around the world.

We sit down in Mexico City, Mexico with Alejandro Bújanos, Head of Sustainable Investing at Afore SURA. This is one of the largest pension funds in Mexico and a subsidiary of SURA Asset Management. Alejandro outlines how the pension fund seeks to drive Mexico’s transition to a low-carbon economy by engaging with major national companies.

"We believe that we need to be active owners and actually improve the countries where we're living," Alejandro says. "My main challenge is how to transition our portfolio to a low-carbon economy, and, while doing that, also have an impact in the real economy."

Alejandro highlights the role that collaborative initiatives play in the market. Earlier this year, Afore SURA and other financial institutions in Mexico launched one such initiative, called MxColab, to engage with major Mexican companies on issues like climate change.

"These very big companies that have been here for a long time ... it's hard to change them," he says. "Pulling investors together might be the only way to have a substantial enough size for these very big owners to actually listen to what you're asking from them."

Learn about S&P Global Commodity Insights' Energy Transition services.

Explore how companies are approaching sustainability via S&P Global Sustainable1's Corporate Sustainability Assessment data.

The All Things Sustainable podcast from S&P Global will be an official media partner of The Nest Climate Campus during Climate Week NYC. Register free to attend here.

This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.