S&P Global Energy Horizons and JBA Risk Management are collaborating to deliver enhanced high resolution climate change conditioned flood risk analytics to support resilience at the asset, operational and portfolio level. By combining JBA's global high-resolution historical flood data with S&P Global’s climate risk models, users can evaluate flood exposure under today’s conditions and future climate scenarios with sub-building level granularity.

This collaboration is designed to support better-informed decision-making across corporate risk management, lending, underwriting, investing, and supervision — helping market participants quantify and manage flood-related financial exposure while strengthening climate risk disclosure and stress testing.