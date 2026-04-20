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Delivering high-resolution flood intelligence for physical climate risk decisions.
S&P Global Energy Horizons and JBA Risk Management are collaborating to deliver enhanced high resolution climate change conditioned flood risk analytics to support resilience at the asset, operational and portfolio level. By combining JBA's global high-resolution historical flood data with S&P Global’s climate risk models, users can evaluate flood exposure under today’s conditions and future climate scenarios with sub-building level granularity.
This collaboration is designed to support better-informed decision-making across corporate risk management, lending, underwriting, investing, and supervision — helping market participants quantify and manage flood-related financial exposure while strengthening climate risk disclosure and stress testing.
Global flood intelligence at 30-meter resolution—mapped to real assets.
Climanomics, S&P Global’s physical climate risk analytics platform within Energy Horizons, now integrates climate change conditioned flood analytics, informed by JBA's historical fluvial and pluvial flood data, at 30-meter resolution across a range of return periods. The result is building-scale visibility into flood extent and depth, enabling more granular, asset-specific physical risk assessment for portfolios and single assets. This market leading flood analytics capability will also be integrated in S&P Global’s climate physical risk dataset product for financial institutions, covering over 73,000 public and private companies and available via S&P Capital IQ Pro and Xpressfeed.
By combining S&P Global’s physical climate risk analytics with JBA’s high resolution flood maps, Climanomics delivers more granular flood insight to help lenders, insurers, asset owners, investors, and regulators better anticipate flood impacts, manage exposures, and strengthen resilience strategies.