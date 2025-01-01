Weixiang Wang

Director, ESG Investment Management, Sustainability Group

Weixiang joined Temasek in September 2023 as Director, ESG Investment Management. He drives ESG integration across Temasek’s global portfolio, including engagement with portfolio companies, to help strengthen long-term portfolio resiliency and value creation. He is also responsible for advancing Temasek’s net zero strategy and policy.

Before joining Temasek, Weixiang has 17 years of experience in the Singapore public sector. He was most recently the Deputy Government Chief Sustainability Officer and Divisional Director for Environmental Policy in the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, where he was responsible for formulating sustainability policies and initiatives such as Zero Waste Masterplan, SG Eco Fund and establishing the Public Sector Sustainability Office to oversee the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the GreenGov.SG initiative. Prior to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, he spent 15 years in the Singapore Economic Development Board in the Cleantech and New Ventures divisions, and in International Operations where he was based in Boston, USA and Mumbai, India.

Weixiang graduated from University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) degree and a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree. He is also a Sloan Fellow with a Master of Business Administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.