Head of Capital Market Strategies and CLOs

Amélie Pichon joined Tikehau Capital in 2022 and serves as Head of Capital Market Strategies and Collateralized Loan Obligations, with responsibility for ESG integration. She and her team provide subject matter expertise on sustainable investing to portfolio management and research teams, supporting sustainable product research and development, client engagement, and delivering actionable insights. Prior to joining Tikehau Capital, Amélie spent 11 years at Société Générale in sustainable investment and COO roles within the capital markets division. At Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking (SGCIB), she served as Manager of Environmental and Social Risks for the capital markets division, Deputy Head of Benchmark Supervision, and COO of Benchmark Supervision Activities. Amélie holds a degree in engineering from ENSAE Paris and a Master’s in Economic and Public Policy from Sciences Po Paris.