Author

Lindsey Hall | Head of ESG Thought Leadership, S&P Global Sustainable1





The World Economic Forum (WEF) last week convened leaders from business, government and academia in Davos, Switzerland to discuss solutions to society’s biggest challenges. This annual meeting matters because it provides insight into some of the big ideas that will shape the year ahead for companies like S&P Global and our clients. Davos is not billed as a sustainability-focused gathering — but the topics that filled the 2024 agenda are inseparable from the sustainability challenges the world must tackle for society and businesses to thrive over the long term.

This overlap is loud and clear in WEF’s Global Risks Report, released right before Davos: It found that over the next two years, the top risk facing the world is misinformation and disinformation, followed by extreme weather events. Over the next decade, all four of the top risks are environmental: extreme weather events, critical change to earth systems, biodiversity loss plus ecosystem collapse, and natural resource shortages.

S&P Global executives and thought leaders attended Davos to contribute to the expanding dialogue around sustainability. Below, we outline four key sustainability takeaways from the week, drawn from panels we attended, the roundtables and reception we hosted, and the countless conversations we had on the sidelines of the gathering.

Steering the sustainability ship through the geopolitical storm

Davos 2024 took place under the umbrella theme of “rebuilding trust,” against a backdrop of severe geopolitical unrest and during a year when approximately half the world’s population is set to vote in elections. Throughout the week we heard that the fraught geopolitical situation could impede progress toward sustainability goals.

This is in line with the sustainability trends S&P Global identified for 2024: As the year begins, we find many stakeholders sitting on the sidelines as they face geopolitical strife, evolving attitudes toward the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement, and continued fear of potential litigation. This collective breath-holding stands at odds with companies’ growing understanding of the risks and opportunities that sustainability issues pose — especially the interlinked crises of climate change and biodiversity loss — and how to approach them in a just and equitable manner.

Tension between energy transition goals and energy reality

We heard similar tension in discussions of the energy transition. The world is not currently on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees C, and ideally 1.5 degrees C, relative to preindustrial levels. Meeting that goal would require rapid change, but that’s not the reality of what is unfolding globally. Instead, we find coal usage continues to rise, and the world continues to need affordable, reliable energy supplies — creating tension between climate ambitions and the current energy reality. This situation is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to navigate.

As investors weigh these tradeoffs, they are seeking robust, detailed and transparent transition plans from companies. Research by S&P Global Sustainable1 finds that about one in four of more than 6,000 companies assessed on their climate ambitions in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) have set net-zero targets. The vast majority (96%) of companies with a net-zero target have implemented a strategy to reduce their Scope 1 and/or Scope 2 emissions, but only about half have defined a strategy for Scope 3 emissions, or those that extend up and down a company’s value chain. That indicates that companies have a long way to go.

Nature is increasingly on the agenda — and we can learn from carbon markets

Companies, investors and governments also increasingly understand that the climate crisis is inextricably linked to the crisis of biodiversity loss. This was a takeaway from Climate Week NYC in September 2023; it was clear at the UN’s recent COP28 climate change conference; and it was evident in the prominent role that nature had on the 2024 Davos agenda: “Long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy” was one of four main themes of the week’s program.