The EU is leading the way on decarbonizing the cement industry, with larger players taking steps to reduce emissions by 2030. In this research, we analyze the steps some European players are taking to decarbonize their operations and update their strategies to meet changing customer demands. We also look at the financial and operational implications for companies in light of the EU's goal to hasten emissions reduction and the challenges the industry faces, given the current nascent stage of decarbonizing technology. We also set out some mitigating factors, which largely reflect cement's limited substitution risk and still-high demand. In the second part of our research, "Companies could see pressure on ratings as the EU firms up carbon rules," published Oct. 27, 2022, we explore how producers are preparing for tighter European carbon regulation and how this might influence our credit rating analysis.





Cement is a main contributor to global CO2 emissions

Cement production is responsible for about 7% of the world's direct CO2 emissions, according to the Global Cement and Concrete Association. China and India are the largest producers at about 55% and 8% of global production, respectively, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Cement, chemicals and steel account for nearly 60% of all industrial energy consumption and about 70% of direct CO2 emissions from the industrial sector. Cement production is highly concentrated in emerging markets and developing economies: about 70% of combined output. Concrete is the second-most consumed substance on earth after water, with half a ton of cement being used each year for every person on the planet (IEA, Energy Technology Perspectives 2020).

Cement manufacturers' carbon intensity ratios are about 6x larger than the average for the materials sector and well above most other business sectors (see chart 2). Producing a ton of grey cement today generates about 0.6 metric tons of CO2 on average but can vary widely from 0.5 to 0.8 metric tons (EIA data). Two-thirds of emissions are generated in the chemical process, or calcination, from carbon released from the raw materials used, particularly limestone, and are difficult to decarbonize. The other third stems from energy consumed as process heat. Fossil fuels, mostly coal plus some petroleum coke, account for 90% of thermal energy needs in cement production. White cement, which is higher quality but more energy intensive, emits more than grey cement, which is more common and cheaper to produce, at an industry average of 0.9 metric tons of CO2 per ton of cement, reflecting both higher clinker ratios and lower use of alternative fuels to preserve its quality (IEA).



Chart 1

Carbon intensity ratios differ among large European cement manufacturers. Companies with lower emissions or greater diversification into other building products typically have lower carbon intensity. For example, CRH displays the lowest intensity ratio among European rated companies (see chart 3) because cement comprises only 15% of its total revenues, which compares with an average of 60% for the other cement manufacturers. Ready-mix concrete, aggregates and other building products, such as architectural and infrastructural, typically make up the balance of cement manufacturers' revenues.



Chart 2

Chart 3



European cement companies are leading CO2 reduction, but carbon neutrality by 2050 seems uncertain for the sector



Europe's large cement companies have reduced CO2 emissions substantially in the past few years. This is as a result of investments to improve plants' thermal efficiency and increase the use of alternative fuels, such as biomass. For example, according to its company reports, HeidelbergCement has cut carbon emissions per ton of cement by 23% since 1990 and Buzzi Unicem by 17% in the same period. Most of their investments have been driven by cost considerations, but more recently, the increase of carbon costs in the EU and their anticipation of more stringent EU environmental policies have become key drivers. European players represent a significant portion of the market in EMEA and North America; among manufacturers outside the EU, however, decarbonizing regulations for the industry remain nascent at best, and carbon pricing is either nonexistent or not constraining.



For EU companies, energy efficiency remains the most relevant factor for meeting 2030 emissions reductions targets. 2030 is the year most large companies have set as a target to cut Scope 1 carbon emissions to below 500 kilograms per ton (kg/t) of (grey) cement, compared with an average of 600 kg/t today. Holcim, for example, has set a target of 475 kg/t of cement for Scope 1 net carbon emissions by 2030, 14% lower than its 2020 emissions. Some companies have more work to do than others to reach their 2030 targets (charts 4 and 5). Cementir's emissions are currently well above those of Holcim or HeidelbergCement, largely reflecting its lower use of alternative fuels in Europe and higher share of white cement as a portion of total revenues. In May 2022, HeidelbergCement provided new decarbonization targets and now aims to cut Scope 1 net carbon emissions to 400 kg/t of cement by 2030, which is close to a 50% reduction compared to 1990 and compares with a former commitment to reduce emissions to 525 kg/t of cement by 2025. The new target is 15%-20% lower than the typical target of the largest European players. HeidelbergCement plans to reach this target by reducing the clinker content in its cement to below 68%, from 73% currently, and by increasing its use of alternative fuels to 45% from 26%. It is also aiming to capture a cumulative 10 million tons of CO2 using carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to reach its 2030 target, and it is the first company in the sector to include CCUS in its 2030 emissions strategy.



Chart 4





Chart 5





The cement industry as a whole, and some large European players in particular, could update their 2030 emissions targets over next few years. HeidelbergCement already has. This is because the proposed EU regulation "Fit for 55," which targets a 55% carbon emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 1990, will likely result in a much lower supply of free carbon allowances to companies. This will significantly increase the costs associated with carbon if companies cannot cut emissions. The investments needed to reach current 2030 reduction targets are not prohibitive, in our view; most companies have already woven such costs into their annual capital expenditure (capex) targets, and we, in turn, have factored them into our credit quality assessments. Investments relate to increasing the use of alternative fuels or biomass, decreasing clinker content and accelerating process innovation. HeidelbergCement has stated that its annual capex for conventional CO2 reduction initiatives is about €100 million-€150 million, which it is already included in its total capex guidance. On average, we estimate that investments associated with reaching 2030 targets represent about 20% of large European cement companies’ yearly maintenance capex.



Whether cement companies can achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 is a more difficult call to make. Given current production technologies, a significant drop in emissions beyond 2030 can only be achieved by accelerating new technologies. CCUS as described below by S&P Global Commodity Insights, an S&P Global Ratings affiliated entity, potentially offers the most promising decarbonization solution for the sector but requires technologies that are still prototypes or under development and will need significant infrastructure investments to scale up as well as policy support to reduce the associated production costs. Currently, only the leading cement manufacturers are at the forefront of carbon capture and storage projects.





Summary of the current state of CCUS technologies

There are multiple ways to lower the carbon footprint of cement at different stages of development. CCUS is the only option to eliminate process CO2 without changing cement's chemistry.

The integration of carbon capture in cement production could reduce emissions by up to 36%, according to the Global Cement and Concrete Association. This technology could capture the emissions generated during the calcination process and does not require fundamental modifications to the cement production process.

Cement currently accounts for 6% of global CCUS capture capacity in the pipeline. This is mainly from European manufacturer-led projects in Europe and the U.S. Most of the CCUS project additions capturing CO2 from the cement industry are expected to be operational beyond 2025; currently, 5% of the pipeline of projects for the cement sector is under construction, while the rest is still in early development.

Five main technologies are being tested to capture CO2: oxy-fuel, cryogenic, solid sorbent, membranes and amine scrubbing. Other technologies are also being tested on a smaller scale.

Multiple CCUS decarbonization options, pre- and post-combustion, exist at different stages of development with a variety of additional energy inputs.



Amine scrubbing

This leverages amine-based solutions to absorb CO2 from the tail-end flue gas, usually coupled with steam generated from natural gas boilers or combined heat and power.

Calcium looping

Capture units apply reversible carbonation reaction (CaO + CO2 ↔ CaCO3) burning additional coal as the thermal input. A steam cycle recovers electricity, reducing the overall electricity reliance on grid.

Membrane

Gas separation membranes are used in physical and/or chemical interactions with end-of-pipe flue gas from cement, usually requiring pressure powered by electricity.

Oxy-fuel combustion

CO2-rich flue gas produced from combustion performed with oxidizer consists mainly of oxygen and can be easily captured using a simple carbon purification unit powered by electricity.

Solid sorbents

CO2 from the flue gas can be adsorbed with sorbents and later released in a pressure swing adsorption process, which requires electricity and steam usually generated from natural gas boilers.

Post-combustion CCUS (solid sorbent, membrane, calcium looping and amine scrubbing) provides opportunities to decarbonize without compromising existing production but requires additional thermal input that is expensive and creates emissions.

Oxy-fuel could be a solution to decarbonize the industry; however, it is a less mature technology compared to CCUS and would require the modification of existing production processes. Its effects on product quality are also uncertain.

All technologies require sufficient infrastructure to transport and store or utilize the captured carbon, which could prove very expensive.

Adding CCUS to cement production currently more than doubles the cost of cement; as a result, manufacturers globally are testing a wide range of capture technologies with the aim to reduce capture costs. Despite the cost reductions these new technologies could deliver, policy support will still be required.

In Europe, adding CCUS currently increases the cost of cement by 125%–200% because of high fuel costs and offshore CO2 infrastructure requirements.







Beyond carbon reduction of existing operations, rated EU cement companies are updating business strategies to mitigate regulatory risks

We observe that rated EU cement companies are updating their commercial strategies, given increasing customer demand for recycled and low-carbon cement products. HeidelbergCement has committed to doubling its revenue from low-carbon and circular products and solutions to 50% of group revenue by 2030. This would largely come from increased use of recycled aggregates and of supplementary cementitious material with a lower clinker ratio. Cementir in 2021 rolled out its FUTURECEM™ technology, in which about 40% of the energy-intensive clinker in cement can be replaced by limestone and calcined clay, leading to a 30% CO2 emissions reduction. Cementir targets FUTURECEM volumes to reach 50% of total volumes sold by 2030. We believe that demand for low-carbon products in the building materials industry will surge in the next decade, boosted by intensifying regulatory and public pressure on builders to transition to green buildings and use materials with reduced negative impacts on human health and the environment. This could prove a game changer for the cement industry's competitive position over the medium term, which should support the larger and more sophisticated European players that can leverage on more advanced product offerings. Because of the trend toward low-carbon products, we could see the industry gradually diversifying away from standard cement only, with pricing premiums helping more advanced companies to protect their margins ahead of much higher carbon costs. Still, the much wider use of recycled materials or low-clinker products will require reshaping the construction value chain and greater end-user acceptance, which could prove a challenge in some countries. Therefore, we do not currently reflect this trend in our assessment of companies’ business risk profiles. Furthermore, the potential for recycled and low-carbon products to decarbonize the cement industry is lower than that offered by CCUS technologies.



Some companies are repositioning away from cement by switching to other building products, which is helping reduce their consolidated carbon intensity. The most tangible example is Holcim, whose growth strategy is focused on increasing its share of value-added products and strengthening its environmental credentials by refocusing away from the core cement business. As part of this portfolio transformation, in 2021 Holcim acquired Firestone Building Products for $3.40 billion and more recently Malarkey Roofing Products for $1.35 billion, both to strengthen Holcim's presence in the U.S. residential roofing market. Holcim also executed on its strategy to reduce exposure to cement in emerging markets, signing an agreement in September 2021 to divest its operations in Brazil for an enterprise value of $1.025 billion. In December 2021, it closed the sale of its 75% stake in its business in Zambia for $150 million. In May 2022, Holcim announced the divestment of its India businesses, Ambuja Cement and ACC, to Adani Group for net cash proceeds of CHF 6.4 billion. We believe that Holcim will reinvest these funds to accelerate the transformation of its portfolio to grow its solutions and products segment to the targeted 30% of group sales by 2025. We view the disposal and reinvestment plan for the proceeds as aligned with Holcim's strategy of increasing its presence in less asset-intensive building solutions and in mature markets, where cement and building materials products require more diversification and innovation.



Limited substitutions for cement should enable companies to increase prices if CO2 costs rise. Grey cement is used as a binder in concrete and is therefore an essential raw material for buildings, roads and infrastructure. Currently, few materials can replicate cement’s characteristics, robustness and affordability, though increased design and construction efficiency could translate into reduced use of concrete. For now, however, all subsegments globally that rely on cement are showing good medium- and long-term growth potential.

In our view, grey cement's low substitution risk may lead cement manufacturers to increase prices ahead of rising carbon costs in the EU. Rising grey cement prices in most European countries in 2022, ahead of higher energy costs, indicate that for as long as demand stays resilient, companies can pass on higher costs to clients (see chart 6). If current growth potential persists, we believe that this is what cement companies will continue to do, and as such, we anticipate significant cement price increases in those regions with carbon taxes. Most companies have already started to show CO2 cost components in their client invoices to improve transparency. This commercial strategy aims at shortening the time lag for pass through, ahead of the expectation that carbon costs will become a key driver of price increases in the next few years.





Chart 6

Note: The Cement Price Index is calculated as the average of the following European countries: Poland, Italy, Czech Republic, Germany and Luxembourg. Regions included in the average for the United States are the Northeast, the Midwest and the Southern states along the Mississippi River, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. Source: Buzzi Unicem SpA.

We believe that substitution risk can be higher for white cement, which is used for decorative purposes and represents a niche market. At the same time, white cement benefits from much higher margins and has different demand dynamics, which could support its market position.

Still, we see a risk that much higher cement prices may lead to structurally reduced demand in the construction industry, for example through the more efficient use of concrete in building construction. This could happen if most regions introduce or tighten carbon regulations, thereby increasing carbon costs.







A long road to full decarbonization, with potentially substantial pressure on profitability

Decarbonization challenges are significant for the sector, given the still-early stage and high costs of technological solutions and potentially much more stringent regulations coming particularly in Europe. Apart from cost pass-through capacity, the most efficient and proactive companies could also benefit from more rapidly adopting, and developing, new technologies to improve their competitive positions. This can come from high upfront investments. Gradually bringing new products into the business mix, such as recycled or low-carbon building solutions, may further mitigate risks, but we recognize that this is still a nascent trend. In the second part of our research, "Companies could see pressure on ratings as the EU firms up carbon rules," published Oct. 27, 2022, our scenario analysis shows annual carbon costs could reach 75% of EU cement companies' EBITDA on average, assuming a complete phase-out of allowances. We also find that companies with high emissions and with a high portion of business in the EU could see significant profitability pressures post-2027, particularly if weaker economic conditions challenge pass-through strategies, potentially weighing on our credit ratings on issuers. More supportive financial policies or other adaptive measures could mitigate such pressures.



