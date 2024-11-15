Ahead of COP30, a changing landscape for Latin America

In addition to the historical development of hydropower, driven by the region’s favorable topography and hydrography, recent advances in subsidies and the establishment of or updates to regulatory frameworks for wind, solar and biomass have facilitated the expansion of these energy sources. However, Latin America also has sizeable proven oil and gas reserves that have yet to begin production, as well as unexplored areas. Although the relative share of fossil fuel spending has been declining in recent years, energy spending remains crucial and continues to attract foreign investment.

The electricity mix in Brazil is among the cleanest in Latin America and the G20. As of 2024, about 85% of its installed power capacity came from renewable sources, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, solar and wind expansion has outpaced grid capacity, causing frequent curtailment. The Federal Court of Accounts, Brazil’s federal audit office, has also highlighted weak institutional coordination and regulatory gaps that threaten timely execution.

Despite an established decarbonization strategy and carbon markets regulation, recent policy developments have partially derailed the region’s energy transition. These include offshore oil and gas exploration concessions near the Amazon River estuary — awarded to Petrobras, the state-owned oil company, and to subsidiaries of major international oil companies — alongside legislation that eases environmental licensing and policies that extend support for coal and natural gas power. The administration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva argues that oil revenues can help finance the energy transition.

Colombia has also advanced its energy transition by expanding nonconventional renewables, launching green hydrogen pilots, enhancing rural electrification, and halting new fossil fuel exploration. Still, execution remains a hurdle. The country is expected to reach only half of its target of nonconventional renewable capacity by 2026 due to permitting delays, grid bottlenecks and local opposition. With progress heavily dependent on private and multilateral financing, investor confidence and political coordination will be essential.

Chile’s transition remains on track. By 2024, about 65% of installed power capacity came from renewables, and the country has phased out a substantial portion of its coal power capacity. However, grid constraints have led to high curtailment, prompting investments in grid upgrades and battery storage. Chile is also positioning itself as a regional leader in green hydrogen, with several projects in the pipeline.

Mexico’s energy transition has regained momentum under the new administration. While Mexico has reaffirmed its climate commitments, the government continues to prioritize public-sector control, requiring at least 56% state participation in new projects. Regulatory clarity and efficient permitting will be key to advancing the country’s transition goals.

Peru’s energy transition includes ambitious targets, but progress has been modest. Nonconventional renewables remain under 10% of total installed power capacity, well short of the 2030 goal of 20%. Investment in new projects has grown slowly, partly due to political uncertainty. Clearer regulation, stronger grid infrastructure, and improved institutional capacity are needed to accelerate progress.

Argentina is nearing its target of 20% nonconventional renewable electricity by 2025. Nonetheless, its continued reliance on fossil fuels and infrastructure constraints challenges longer-term ambitions. Sustained policy support and a more robust investment framework will be essential to meet its 2030 and 2050 goals.

The silver lining in the region is that compared to other emerging and frontier markets, Latin America is relatively well positioned to meet its renewable energy investments goals under the IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario or Sustainable Development Scenario scenarios (see chart 2 and Development Needs Explain Transition Costs In Emerging Markets). Colombia, Brazil and Peru have a high share of renewables in their energy mix already, which means they have lower investment needs in terms of GDP to reach renewable energy targets.