June 2024 — Denmark carbon tax on livestock, Australia sustainable finance roadmap, Canada greenwashing rules

Regulation is shaping the sustainability agenda and changing the way companies do business in different jurisdictions but keeping pace with constant regulatory updates has become a mammoth task for businesses and investors. In this recurring series, S&P Global Sustainable1 presents key environmental, social and governance regulatory developments and disclosure standards from around the world.

ISSB announces measures to harmonize global sustainability-related disclosure standards

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) announced on June 24 initiatives to harmonize global sustainability-related disclosure standards as it supports the implementation of its two sustainability standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. The IFRS Foundation, which develops international accounting standards and launched the ISSB in 2021, will work to harmonize standards for transition plans by assuming responsibility for the disclosure-specific materials developed by the Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT). The IFRS has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the GHG Protocol to ensure the ISSB is included in updates and decisions related to the GHG Protocol standards and guidance. An ISSB representative will act as an observer on the GHG Protocol Independent Standards Board.

TNFD, EU adviser inform on alignment between nature-based disclosure standards

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), which serves as technical advisor to the European Commission, published on June 20 a report on alignment between the TNFD and EU corporate disclosure standards. All 14 TNFD recommended disclosures are reflected in the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which apply to companies subject to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the TNFD said. Both the TNFD and the ESRS recommend disclosure of nature-related impacts, risks and opportunities, including dependencies on nature where they generate material risks. There is “strong consistency” between the TNFD’s core global disclosure metrics and the related metrics in the ESRS, the TNFD said.

Denmark proposes carbon tax on livestock from 2030

Denmark announced plans on June 26 to introduce a tax on carbon emissions from livestock as of 2030. The country’s Ministry for Economic Affairs said farmers would have to pay a tax of 300 Danish kroner per metric ton of carbon emissions in 2030 that would increase to 750 Danish kroner by 2035. However, they would be subject to tax break of 60%, which would bring the effective tax rate down to 120 Danish kroner per metric ton in 2030 and 300 kroner per metric ton in 2035, the ministry said. The proposals also include the creation of a Green Area Fund of 40 billion kroner to be used for foresting 250,000 hectares of land, setting aside 140,000 hectares of carbon-rich lowlands and storing biochar, a material used for carbon sequestration. The Ministry said the tax would cut carbon emissions by 1.8 million metric tons as of 2030 and would help the country meet its goal of reducing emissions by 70% by the end of this decade compared to 1990 levels .

Switzerland proposes to bring corporate disclosure rules into line with global standards

Switzerland’s Federal Council published on June 26 draft proposals that would bring its corporate sustainability disclosure reporting into line with global standards, including EU regulations. The proposals expand the number of companies subject to disclosure requirements to 3,500 from 300 currently, the council said. Companies meeting two of these three thresholds during two consecutive financial years would have to report environmental and social risks to their business: at least 250 employees, 25 million Swiss francs in assets or 50 million francs in revenues , the council said. Sustainability reports would have to be verified by a third party. Currently, companies with more than 500 employees, assets of 20 million francs and revenues of 40 million francs are subject to Swiss sustainability reporting rules. The updated rules would bring Swiss regulations into line with the EU’s CSRD, which entered into force on Jan. 5, 2023. Swiss companies subject to the updated rules could choose to apply the EU directive or other equivalent international standards to be named by the council. A consultation on the proposals will run until Oct. 17, 2024.

European supervisory authorities issue recommendations on sustainable finance regulation

The European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs), which include the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), issued on June 18 recommendations to the European Commission on simplifying the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which has been undergoing a consultation. In a joint report, the ESAs recommended the creation of at least two product categories, sustainable and transition, with clear objectives or thresholds. The sustainable category would be applicable to products that invest in activities or assets that are already environmentally or socially friendly, while the transition category would refer to products that are working on improving their sustainability credentials. The ESAs also recommend the introduction of a sustainability indicator that would grade financial products such as investment funds, life insurance and pension products, ESMA said in a statement. Other recommendations include improvements in defining sustainable investments and simplifying how disclosures are presented to investors.

European supervisory authorities call for enhanced supervision on greenwashing

The ESAs called for better market practices and improved supervision to address greenwashing in the financial sector in three final reports published on June 4. ESMA encouraged national supervisory authorities to invest in human resources and supervisory IT tools and further embed greenwashing risks in their supervisory risk work programs. EIOPA set out four principles for national supervisors to consider when probing insurers or pension funds sustainability claims, requiring that they be accurate, substantiated, accessible and up to date. The EBA said the number of alleged cases of greenwashing by EU banks had risen by 26.1% in 2023. The supervisor said existing regulatory frameworks had provided the foundations for addressing greenwashing in the banking sector, and priority should be given to supporting the implementation of new regulations. It also encouraged further efforts to address challenges related to data, usability, consistency and international interoperability.