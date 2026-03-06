Cleantech growth expectations remain on a robust trajectory in 2026, even as markets such as the US and EU roll back sustainability policies from the first half of the 2020’s.

The sheer scale of additions to S&P Global’s Clean Power Project Pipeline Tracker in January 2026 — 165 gigawatts — offers a counterpoint to concerns about sector growth that emerged as the US has deployed policy tools to rein in the expansion of renewables and the EU has curbed sustainability ambitions for its energy sector.

Among cleantech options, battery energy storage systems (BESS) are overtaking solar PV as the segment outperformer. Solar PV will still account for the lion’s share. However, while the planned and proposed project pipeline for solar PV out to 2040 represents just under six times existing capacity, for BESS, that multiple is nearly 12.

The current geopolitical climate — in particular, the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran — may add further tailwinds. Periods of heightened political risk and fossil fuel price volatility, even if brief, often correspond with heightened interest in energy-producing assets that mitigate fuel price exposure.