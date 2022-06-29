With the rapid rise of the environmental, social and governance or ESG movement in the corporate world, we have seen a corresponding growth in the emphasis on another acronym: DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion. DEI falls squarely in the ‘S’ bucket of ESG and has been a topic of growing focus for companies, investors, customers, regulators and other stakeholders. This focus began largely with a focus on gender but in recent years, amid the coronavirus pandemic and corresponding social equity movements, we have seen that focus expand to include other forms of diversity such as race and ethnicity and sexual orientation.

The month of June is symbolic for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, as civil society and companies around the world come together to celebrate Pride Month, aiming to uplift LGBTQ+ voices, celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and raise awareness around LGBTQ+ rights. June marks the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a landmark event triggered by police violence against the LGBTQ+ community in New York on June 28, 1969. This led to protests and riots in the city and helped to spark the fight for equality around the world.

Some jurisdictions have taken steps to promote equality for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2020, the European Union adopted the LGBTIQ Equality Strategy 2020-2025, stating that everybody in the European Union should be safe and free to be themselves.

But globally, the LGBTQ+ community faces continued discrimination. 71 countries still criminalize LGBTQ+ acts. LGBT youth are particularly at risk, being twice as likely as non-LGBT youth to being verbally harassed at school and disproportionately impacted by homelessness and self-harm, as shown in a U.S. youth survey.

Scope of this research

In this research, we analyze data from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA is an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices that covers over 10,000 companies from around the world. In 2021, we introduced new questions looking at DEI beyond gender, to better understand whether companies provide equal opportunities to employees of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, abilities, sexual orientations, gender identities and ages.

In addition to seeking to understand the policies companies have in place, we also wanted to understand the lived experience of LGBTQ+ employees and their allies. To obtain some of this on-the-ground perspective for this research, we surveyed S&P Global employees who are part of the company’s Pride LGBTQ+ & Friends People Resource Group. The group aims to build leadership competencies and increase opportunities for personal, professional, company and community success and create a positive impact for LGBTQ+ employees and their allies. We received 104 responses that have greatly contributed to the development of this research and the input will be reflected throughout the article.

Clarification of terms

LGBTQ+ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and more, and is used as the main term in this article. At times, the terms LGBT, LGBTQ, LGBTIQ or LGBTQI will be found when referring to external literature, to ensure consistency with the term used by the research cited.

There are a vast array of identities or labels those in the LGBTQ+ community may choose to use, if they wish to use one at all. Although it may seem insensitive to only list out the more common labels, and use a broad bucket to classify people, the use of the “+” ensures that the LGBTQ+ community is not restricted to the five common terms, and the potentially infinite numbers of additional identities are acknowledged.

To avoid simplifying people’s experiences, we have decided not to systematically include the “I” in this article. Being intersex (“I”) is not a sexual orientation nor a gender identity, and therefore cannot be automatically associated with issues affecting LGBTQ+ people. Vice versa, being intersex often raises unique challenges that need to be considered even if not affecting the wider LGBTQ+ community.





What is the state of play?

When we examine the picture globally, we find that public disclosure is lacking, with only very few companies assessed through the CSA able to provide the percentage of their employees who identify as LGBTQI+1. Across regions, companies in Latin America were most able to disclose this data, with on average 4% of companies disclosing the figures in the public domain.

1The question asked to companies in the CSA is “Does your company publicly disclose on the breakdown of its workforce based on the diversity indicators provided below?”. The 3 indicators are disability, LGBTQI+ status and age groups.



Figure 1 - Around the world, very few companies disclose employee LGBTQI+ status

Data as of November 2021.

Mexico is included in the Latin American region for the purpose of this analysis. African companies assessed were only based in South Africa and Egypt.

Based on 5,080 companies assessed in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Source: S&P Global Sustainable1

Furthermore, when compared with other metrics such as age or disability, as shown in Figure 2, we find that the disclosure rate of LGBTQI+ employees is substantially lower.



Figure 2 - It is much more common for companies to disclose workforce age or disability than LGBTQI+ status

Data as of November 2021.

Mexico is included in the Latin American region for the purpose of this analysis. African companies assessed were only based in South Africa and Egypt.

Based on 5,080 companies assessed in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Source: S&P Global Sustainable1

There are benefits to knowing the make-up and diversity of your workforce. This information can help companies set strategies and track progress. At the same time, there are limitations on what can be asked and collected. The absence of data is linked to the lack of awareness around LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace, but also to other barriers that can prevent well-intentioned companies from accessing this information. Both data privacy and labor laws limit what information can be requested from employees, and this varies by jurisdiction. When data can be collected, there is no globally consistent categorization for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+. For instance, some companies only collect data on sexual orientation, while other companies also consider non-binary gender identities.

In some cases, employees may not be comfortable sharing this information—something our survey respondents highlighted. A large barrier to data being collected is linked to company cultures and local environments, in which employees might not feel safe to disclose their LGBTQ+ identity. Building trust is central to data collection, which should be based on voluntary disclosure with ensured anonymity. Survey respondents also expressed the importance of clearly explaining why such information is being collected and what it is needed for.

“Creating more inclusive attitudes in the wider company could reduce the fear associated with sharing this information. Educating employees on the benefits of visibility could also encourage participation in the collection of this data. Making clear that any discrimination based on this information will not be tolerated is also important.”

Despite the challenges of data collection, 79% of our survey respondents still believe it that it is very or somewhat relevant to collect this information.



Figure 3 - Employee survey: How relevant do you believe it is to collect data on the percentage of employees identifying as LGBTQI+?

Data as of May 2022.

Based on 104 responses to a survey sent to members of the S&P Global Pride LGBTQ+ & Friends People Resource Group.

Source: S&P Global internal survey of members of the S&P Global Pride LGBTQ+ & Friends People Resource Group



