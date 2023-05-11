How TNFD’s new core metrics can help corporations and investors measure nature impacts and dependency

Divya Mankikar is Global Head of Sustainability Market Engagement at S&P Global Sustainable1. She represents S&P Global on the TNFD working group that drafted the beta framework.

How does TNFD’s v0.4 beta framework help investors and corporates?

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is a global initiative to develop a framework for businesses and financial institutions to assess and disclose their dependencies and impacts on nature, and to identify nature-related risks and opportunities.

In my capacity as Global Head of Sustainability Market Engagement, I have been joining the TNFD’s working group calls for the last year and half, and I’ve had a front-row seat in the evolution of the TNFD disclosure framework. In March, the TNFD issued its fourth and final draft for comment on the road to publishing final recommendations in September. With this new 0.4 beta draft, we now have core metrics: the baseline indicators that companies and investors are expected to provide because the TNFD considers them “relevant to most businesses in most sectors.”

This represents a major step forward for several reasons:

Clearing up confusion: With the 15 newly released core metrics, the TNFD framework can help investors and corporates compare the performance of different companies across industries and sectors and make more informed decisions as a result. This common baseline also enables companies to be transparent, which can help build trust with stakeholders and enhance their reputations.

Mitigating risks and seizing opportunities: The core metrics are consistent across sectors and require assessment of both risks and opportunities on a range of topics, including climate change, biodiversity loss and other environmental factors. Leveraging this information, investors and companies can then assess their exposure to risks and find ways to create value through sustainable business practices by assessing their dependencies and impacts on nature.

Supporting regulatory compliance: With this new insight into core metrics, the TNFD framework can help companies comply with existing and emerging regulations related to nature and environmental issues.

What are the metrics?

The TNFD’s framework includes 15 core disclosure metrics that apply globally and across industries, plus additional industry-specific disclosure metrics. Companies would need to disclose these metrics in order to align with the TNFD framework. A company could choose to use other metrics or frameworks to help it assess in line with the LEAP approach, which refers to Locate, Evaluate, Assess and Prepare — the process that companies can take to measure nature-related risks.