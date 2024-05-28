How data, AI and standards can help address sustainability challenges

Financial institutions, banks, corporates and investors convened in London May 8 for the third annual S&P Global Sustainable1 Summit. Panelists and keynote speakers discussed themes ranging from evolving sustainability standards to the energy transition to climate and biodiversity risks. Below, we outline our four key takeaways from the event.

1. Data is one of the biggest sustainability challenges investors and financial institutions face.

We heard repeatedly throughout the summit that the lack of data on climate and biodiversity risks is one of the top barriers that financial institutions face in understanding sustainability risks.

Financial institutions and investors highlighted the challenges of measuring and managing Scope 3 emissions in particular.

“At the [financial institution] level, they're really having to rely on the counterparties to disclose their Scope 3 emissions — both the upstream supply chain and then also their downstream emissions,” said Christopher Johnstone, a partner at management consultant Oliver Wyman who sat down for an interview with the ESG Insider podcast following his panel on sustainability risk.

“They will use proxies to fill in the gaps, looking at benchmarks based on what other companies in those sectors are disclosing. But at the moment, there are limited tools for financial institutions really to drill into their counterparties’ supply chain,” Johnstone said.

To address gaps in company-level disclosures, S&P Global Sustainable1 researches, standardizes and validates corporate environmental performance data covering more than 17,000 companies representing 99% of global market capitalization across six aggregated categories: Greenhouse gases (GHGs), waste, water, air pollutants, land/water pollutants and natural resource use.

Providing data in a form that financial institutions can trust is incredibly important, we heard from conference panelists and attendees — especially as firms begin to expand beyond climate to measuring and managing nature and biodiversity risks.

Biodiversity and nature are gaining rising attention from companies, investors and governments but many companies are in the early stages of understanding the risks these issues pose to their business. To help address this challenge, the S&P Global Sustainable1 Nature & Biodiversity Risk Dataset assesses nature-related impacts and dependencies across a company’s direct operations including at the asset, company and portfolio level, covering more than 17,000 companies and more than 1.6 million assets.

We’re also using asset-level data to understand the physical risks companies face from climate change. The S&P Global Sustainable1 Physical Risk dataset helps quantify the impact of climate change on companies across nine climate hazards, four climate scenarios and eight time periods for over 21,000 companies and more than 2.2 million asset locations.