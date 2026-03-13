Across the market for ESG scores, users continue to face persistent challenges: score instability, limited transparency, narrow interpretations of materiality, risk of overstating sustainability progress and tendency to emphasize disclosure over demonstrated outcomes. At many providers, methodology updates can trigger abrupt score swings driven more by model changes than by underlying improvements or deterioration in corporate sustainability performance. This can undermine time series analysis, strategic asset allocation and the use of ESG scores for KPIs and incentive setting. Compounding this issue, many methodologies remain opaque to end users, offering little visibility into how policies, performance metrics and controversies translate into final scores.

These challenges are intensified by growing regulatory and stakeholder demands to assess both financial risks and real world environmental and social impacts. Yet many frameworks still rely primarily on a single financial materiality lens and are criticized for rewarding “tick-box” disclosure over measurable outcomes — sometimes favoring reporting maturity over underlying performance and actual impact.

These issues have long been systematically addressed by the S&P Global ESG Scores and Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA): a stable yet adaptive methodology, transparent scoring logic, a clear double materiality framework, controlled score volatility and annual independent external assurance. Reflecting this approach, S&P Global ESG Scores ranked first for perceived quality in the Rate the Raters Report 2025 (see Figure 1).