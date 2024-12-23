Highlights

By 2050, the energy transition could generate $53T in investment opportunities, while at the same time, changing climate hazards could cost the largest companies $25T in financial impacts.

To help clients navigate these market dynamics, we are bringing Sustainable1’s energy transition and sustainability product lines within S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This newly expanded energy transition and sustainability business group will provide greater clarity on all aspects of the transition, from clean technology and carbon markets to climate resilience and sustainability reporting requirements.

The transition to a net-zero, sustainable future presents market opportunities at an unprecedented scale, alongside equally unprecedented risk scenarios. Upwards of $53T in energy transition investment opportunities across clean energy technologies, power and transmission could be in play by 2050. In the same timeframe, however, the risks posed by changing climate hazards could cost the largest companies $25T in cumulative financial impacts.

Organizations must equip themselves today with insights to navigate the market risks and opportunities shaping the transition.

We are bringing together our energy transition and sustainability insights to provide that critical lens.

S&P Global Sustainable1 is now part of our S&P Global Commodity Insights business. The combined power of the two will enhance our sustainability-focused product lines with deep expertise in energy transition, clean technology and carbon markets. The Sustainable1 business will continue to represent S&P Global's integrated sustainability offerings, providing customers with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.

“Providing a connected lens on energy transition and sustainability will enable our clients to discover deeper clarity on the market risks and opportunities shaping the transition. Understanding the financial and market context of an investment in clean technology, as well as the climate and nature risk profile of the investment and the company’s broader sustainability performance, for example, will help inform a more robust investment decision.”
— Leanne Todd, Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability and Services

This newly expanded business group will support clients in navigating energy transition opportunities and sustainability risks with in-depth data, analytics, price assessments, and market outlooks.

“As the sustainability market evolves, so do our clients’ needs. We are uniquely positioned to support organizations throughout their energy transition journey, from building climate resilience and reporting, to identifying innovative financing opportunities that will support a more sustainable future. Our combined expertise is supporting those we serve across sectors and geographies with all aspects of the transition, from clean technology, to carbon markets and transition commodities.”
— Lauren Smart, Head of Sustainable1

Our enhanced coverage empowers organizations to seize opportunities in the transition.

The combined capabilities of S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Sustainable1 will enable organizations to:

  • Originate energy transition opportunities: Identify tomorrow’s potential investment opportunities with integrated energy, infrastructure and cleantech/low-carbon market outlooks, asset valuation tools, price assessments and forward curves.
  • Conduct due diligence on transactions: Evaluate transition financing and energy infrastructure investment options with advanced planning scenario modelling analysis, corporate decarbonization pathways and qualitative advisory opinions.
  • Measure decarbonization progress: Benchmark operational performance, carbon intensity and broader sustainability considerations at the portfolio, sector, company and project levels.
  • Manage climate risks across value chains: Assess physical and transition risks to infrastructure, companies, supply chains and investments with comprehensive climate and energy scenario analytics, portfolio stress testing and detailed energy market analysis.
  • Evaluate future market scenarios: Maintain a short- and long-term view on transition risks, opportunities and asset valuations with long-range energy and climate risk scenarios, cleantech market forecasts, carbon market solutions and transition commodity insights.
  • Meet sustainability reporting requirements: Navigate the evolving regulatory reporting landscape with robust energy transition, nature and sustainability data, specialist analyst support and streamlined workflow tools.

With this combined business group, S&P Global will continue to lead the way in helping clients navigate energy transition opportunities and sustainability risks with comprehensive market transparency and best-in-class analytical tools.

We look forward to the opportunity to continue to support the needs of our clients and the markets we serve.