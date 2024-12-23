The transition to a net-zero, sustainable future presents market opportunities at an unprecedented scale, alongside equally unprecedented risk scenarios. Upwards of $53T in energy transition investment opportunities across clean energy technologies, power and transmission could be in play by 2050. In the same timeframe, however, the risks posed by changing climate hazards could cost the largest companies $25T in cumulative financial impacts.
Organizations must equip themselves today with insights to navigate the market risks and opportunities shaping the transition.
We are bringing together our energy transition and sustainability insights to provide that critical lens.
S&P Global Sustainable1 is now part of our S&P Global Commodity Insights business. The combined power of the two will enhance our sustainability-focused product lines with deep expertise in energy transition, clean technology and carbon markets. The Sustainable1 business will continue to represent S&P Global's integrated sustainability offerings, providing customers with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.