By 2050, the energy transition could generate $53T in investment opportunities, while at the same time, changing climate hazards could cost the largest companies $25T in financial impacts.

To help clients navigate these market dynamics, we are bringing Sustainable1’s energy transition and sustainability product lines within S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This newly expanded energy transition and sustainability business group will provide greater clarity on all aspects of the transition, from clean technology and carbon markets to climate resilience and sustainability reporting requirements.