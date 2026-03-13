Beware of blind spots: How our asset-level data delivers a more complete view of physical climate risk

Climate change is contributing to more frequent and severe extreme weather events that can lead to loss of lives and property, damage to key infrastructure, disruption to supply chains, and threats to food and water security.

Corporates, banks, insurers and investors are increasingly seeking deep asset-level data to understand the geographic distribution of company operations and supply chains, and their exposure to climate-driven business interruption, property damages and costs globally. High resolution asset-level data must be paired with detailed corporate hierarchy and ownership information to reveal the flow of impacts within and between companies.

S&P Global Sustainable1 addresses this challenge by combining several essential inputs:

Climate hazard data : We combine industry standard CMIP6 data with proprietary S&P Global models developed by our Climate Center of Excellence to map 10 core climate hazards across four scenarios and eight time periods for the entire world. This includes high-resolution, building-scale hazard data for flood at 30x30m resolution globally, and 90x90m for coastal flood outside the US.

: We combine industry standard CMIP6 data with proprietary S&P Global models developed by our Climate Center of Excellence to map 10 core climate hazards across four scenarios and eight time periods for the entire world. This includes high-resolution, building-scale hazard data for flood at 30x30m resolution globally, and 90x90m for coastal flood outside the US. Corporate hierarchy and entity relationships : S&P Global Capital IQ offers comprehensive mapping of corporate hierarchies, inter-company relationships and business relationships via the Cross Reference Service.

: S&P Global Capital IQ offers comprehensive mapping of corporate hierarchies, inter-company relationships and business relationships via the Cross Reference Service. High-resolution asset-level location coverage: S&P Global Sustainable1 has complete coverage of material asset locations for more than 7 million assets. Our approach includes analyst validated coverage of material asset locations for more than 66,000 companies. Many providers cannot offer this complete level of coverage, leading to potential gaps, particularly in emerging markets.

Together, these datasets provide a clearer picture of the links between physical hazards and the specific assets and operations that could be exposed — improving decision-usefulness for risk management, investment research and disclosure. This same asset-location data can also inform real-time decision making in response to active events such as natural disasters, civil unrest or localized economic disruption — by helping users identify which facilities, sites and operational footprints may be in affected areas.

Beware of blind spots in other approaches

Not all approaches to asset-level climate risk analysis are equal. Location information pulled from company websites, annual reports and filings may be incomplete — particularly for complex corporate structures and global operating footprints.

Blind spot #1: Using headquarters as a proxy for asset location

One common shortcut is to treat a company’s headquarters location as representative of where its assets are located. For large corporates — especially multinationals — headquarters often have a limited relationship to where physical facilities, production sites, warehouses, stores or infrastructure actually operate.

As the map below demonstrates, focusing only on headquarters for companies in the S&P 500 misses a significant part of the geographic footprint for constituent companies.