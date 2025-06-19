S&P Global Offerings
We asked companies to share why they participate in the CSA each year and the value it brings to their organizations.
Speakers:
- Mengniu Group (Li Hanqing)
- Xiaomi Corporation (Song Kai)
- Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (Cai Siqi)
ESG ratings like the CSA can act as like a guidebook to someone who is newer to the sustainability world. Alongside other standards and frameworks, the CSA helped Green Plains to home in on what would matter most to our stakeholders and our organization. The CSA frames things in a very forward-looking way, setting your team up for emerging regulations while also getting the attention of senior leaders.
Chris Knutson
Director, Corporate Sustainability, Green Plains Inc.