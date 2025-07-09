How do ongoing score releases impact my communications?

We encourage companies to share their CSA results with stakeholders.

Once released, Scores are available in the Benchmarking Database in the Sustainability Reporting Portal. This is our proprietary Database which allows companies to view and understand their CSA performance in relation to their industry peers.

As companies have the flexibility to pick a participation window, S&P Global has no influence over when companies submit their 2025 CSA, and as a result, when the results become available. It is our aim to provide companies with as much flexibility as possible.

We also understand that some companies need to have an “official” cut-off date for the consideration of their score and relative industry position for external communication or even remuneration purposes.

Companies may use the following anchor dates:

End of Year 2025: S&P Global will issue an updated ESG Scores Report as of 31 Dec 2025 for all companies that have a CSA 2025 score by that date. The peer group statistics in this updated report will include the latest scores of all companies (as applicable still based on a mix of 2024 and 2025 scores). This will provide valuable, updated information especially for companies that received their ESG Scores Report early in the cycle and had no own Score updates in between.

Early February 2026: Release of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, providing distinctions to top performing companies. The Yearbook provides distinctions for the top 15% of companies in each industry. The eligible universe considered for the Sustainability Yearbook consists of all companies that received a 2025 CSA Score by the end of December 2025.

For the purposes of external benchmarking, we suggest the following key dates:

Communicating Industry Rankings

A company’s industry specific percentile rank is calculated against a Base Year universe of companies in that industry. This universe consists of about 13,000 invited companies across all industries.[1]

For companies that do not yet have an updated 2025 CSA Score, the Benchmarking Database will display their 2024 CSA Score (if available). We use a company’s 2024 CSA Score as the best available estimate [2] for their 2025 CSA Score, if it is not yet available. As additional companies receive a 2025 CSA Score over the course of the year, a company’s percentile rank may change if newly scored companies perform better.

The Benchmarking Database provides transparent insight into the percentage of companies in each industry that have been scored against the 2025 CSA and for which a 2024 score is still used.

It is at the company’s discretion to determine if its benchmarking universe is sufficiently complete to issue a public statement about its relative industry position.

Companies are also free to refer to the anchor dates mentioned above for external benchmarking and communication purposes.