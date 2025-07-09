S&P Global Offerings
THE CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT
The first score release for the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) will take place on 18th July and score releases will continue thereafter on a daily, rolling basis.
The daily publication of scores reduces the waiting time for companies that submitted their CSA earlier in the year. However, it also means that only a subset of companies have their 2025 CSA Scores available in the Benchmarking Database, especially at the beginning of the Score release cycle. The number of companies with a 2025 CSA Score will continue to increase until all scoring is complete in March 2026. In the meantime, for companies that do not yet have an updated 2025 CSA Score, the Benchmarking Database will display their 2024 CSA Score by default.
Once you receive your score, we encourage you to communicate your results. Below you will find all the information you need to share your CSA achievements.
Target score release windows are communicated alongside participation windows and deadline extensions, directly in the Sustainability Reporting Portal. Depending on our capacity, some companies may receive their scores earlier than anticipated. In rare cases, a score release may be delayed due to our internal audit process, or if a company’s submission needs further clarification.
S&P Global will notify companies by email one week in advance to confirm their score release date. There is one instance when early notification might not be possible. In the event of a corporate controversy where, because of a Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) case, the company’s 2025 score reflecting the MSA review will be published as soon as completed.
S&P Global aims to notify companies that fall under this exception as early as possible.
Selected Scores calculated from the CSA will be published on S&P Global public ESG Scores website. In addition all scores of assessed companies are published on S&P Global platforms, including Capital IQ Pro, Xpressfeed. Publication on these platforms happens one to two days after publication in the Sustainability Reporting Portal.
The S&P Global public website features ESG Scores of companies that actively participated in the CSA, as well as companies that are assessed based on public information and are eligible for inclusion in either the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index (DJBIC) or the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index.
To ensure compliance with S&P Global’s communication standards, please follow these guidelines. Be advised that we do not review or approve press releases or comment on communication plans.
Every year, we provide an updated graphic for companies to showcase their CSA achievements in their annual reports and social media. Download your CSA Score Graphic to be used in line with the S&P Global Logo Guidelines with CSA Score Inclusion.
Follow S&P Global on X and the S&P Global CSA LinkedIn page for all the latest posts and to amplify our campaign across your company’s own social media channels.
Tag S&P Global and the CSA using our respective handles:
Relevant hashtags:
#CSA2025 #sustainability #strategy
S&P Global CSA Score
Our company scored XX (out of 100) in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA Score as of DD/MM/2025)
S&P Global CSA Score (with Reference to Prior Years)
Our company scored XX in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment reflecting an improvement of X points over the last Y years. (CSA Score as of DD/MM/2025)
(Criteria level scores must be referenced in the context of the total CSA Score)
Our company scored XX (out of 100) in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with a score of XX (out of 100) in the criterion X. (CSA Scores as of DD/MM/2025).
Our company scored XX (out of 100) in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with full scores in the following criteria: X, Y, Z. (CSA Scores as of DD/MM/2025).
Examples of correct statements:
|
If your percentile rank is at or above…
|
Then your company scores in the...
|
90
|
Top Decile
|
80
|
Top Quintile
|
75
|
Top Quartile
|
66
|
Top Third
*Note: Peer group details may include: Region, country, or index eligibility (filter will be available in the Benchmarking Database in December after index rebalance).
Examples of incorrect statements:
Our company achieved the top CSA score in COUNTRY/REGION. As noted above, cross-industry comparisons of performance are not allowed. Both the industry and score date must be included.
We encourage companies to share their CSA results with stakeholders.
Once released, Scores are available in the Benchmarking Database in the Sustainability Reporting Portal. This is our proprietary Database which allows companies to view and understand their CSA performance in relation to their industry peers.
As companies have the flexibility to pick a participation window, S&P Global has no influence over when companies submit their 2025 CSA, and as a result, when the results become available. It is our aim to provide companies with as much flexibility as possible.
We also understand that some companies need to have an “official” cut-off date for the consideration of their score and relative industry position for external communication or even remuneration purposes.
Companies may use the following anchor dates:
End of Year 2025: S&P Global will issue an updated ESG Scores Report as of 31 Dec 2025 for all companies that have a CSA 2025 score by that date. The peer group statistics in this updated report will include the latest scores of all companies (as applicable still based on a mix of 2024 and 2025 scores). This will provide valuable, updated information especially for companies that received their ESG Scores Report early in the cycle and had no own Score updates in between.
Early February 2026: Release of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, providing distinctions to top performing companies. The Yearbook provides distinctions for the top 15% of companies in each industry. The eligible universe considered for the Sustainability Yearbook consists of all companies that received a 2025 CSA Score by the end of December 2025.
For the purposes of external benchmarking, we suggest the following key dates:
A company’s industry specific percentile rank is calculated against a Base Year universe of companies in that industry. This universe consists of about 13,000 invited companies across all industries.[1]
For companies that do not yet have an updated 2025 CSA Score, the Benchmarking Database will display their 2024 CSA Score (if available). We use a company’s 2024 CSA Score as the best available estimate [2] for their 2025 CSA Score, if it is not yet available. As additional companies receive a 2025 CSA Score over the course of the year, a company’s percentile rank may change if newly scored companies perform better.
As companies have the flexibility to pick a participation window, S&P Global has no influence over when companies submit their 2025 CSA, and as a result, when the results become available.
The Benchmarking Database provides transparent insight into the percentage of companies in each industry that have been scored against the 2025 CSA and for which a 2024 score is still used.
It is at the company’s discretion to determine if its benchmarking universe is sufficiently complete to issue a public statement about its relative industry position.
Companies are also free to refer to the anchor dates mentioned above for external benchmarking and communication purposes.
No. Membership in any Dow Jones Best in-Class Index is based on the methodology and cannot be inferred from a ranking in the Sustainability Reporting Portal’s Benchmarking Database.
Membership is limited to eligible companies and will be announced April 2026, with the annual rebalancing of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices.
No. Membership in The Sustainability Yearbook is based on the methodology and cannot be inferred from a ranking in the Sustainability Reporting Portal’s Benchmarking Database.
Membership will be announced February 2026.
All information, text, data, reports, images, graphics, graphs, charts, or material, including ratings or scores (all such information, “Content”), contained in this website is the exclusive property of S&P Global Inc. or its relevant subsidiary (S&P Global), or their third-party licensors and may not be copied or reproduced in any form except with the prior written permission of S&P Global. The Content, including the ESG Scores and related materials have been published here solely for informational purposes based upon information generally available to the public and from sources believed to be reliable. S&P Global reserves the right to change a company’s ESG score from time to time, in accordance with its methodologies, policies and procedures.
Unless acting in accordance with the parameters of usage outlined in this document, the Content or any portion thereof may not be (i) modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form or by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, (ii) used to create any derivative works; (iii) used as the input value or the constituent for the creation, structuring, development, calculation, maintenance, publication, distribution or any other means to derive or establish a financial index or investment strategy; or (iv) used as a component of or as the basis for corporate financing (including, without limitation, ESG-linked loans, credit facilities) or used for any investment product or financial instrument to be developed, issued, traded, sold, marketed and/or promoted, including, without limitation, a security whose capital and/or income value is calculated based on changes in value of any index or any indexed fund based on the Content in whole or in part or passively managed funds.
S&P Global is committed to providing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on sustainability. Safeguarding the quality, independence and integrity of S&P Global’s ESG Scores, including by identifying and managing potential conflicts of interest, is embedded in its culture and at the core of everything S&P Global does. S&P Global keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P Global may have information that is not available to other S&P Global units. S&P Global has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.
Need Help?
If you have any further questions, contact the CSA Helpline at csa@spglobal.com.
[1] S&P Global reserves the option to add more companies to the Base Year universe throughout the assessment year, thus expanding the universe of invited companies. This may impact your company’s percentile ranking.
[2] Users need to keep in mind that the CSA methodology is updated every year and CSA Scores from different years are not fully comparable, especially at the total or dimension level.