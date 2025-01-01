The Data Analysis Report (DAR) is available as a standalone service for companies that have participated in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The DAR is designed to address the need of an in-depth analysis on selected area of the CSA, based on the information collected through the questionnaire.



The service consists of two reports in presentation format: a “CSA Performance Outline Report” covering a high-level company’s CSA performance overview and a “Data Analysis Report” at question level including an item-by -item performance and data-point analysis for all selected questions. The DAR covers a minimum range of three questions selected from the CSA questionnaire for your industry. An initial workshop and a final feedback session with the customer are included