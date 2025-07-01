S&P Global Offerings
In today’s corporate landscape, sustainability is a critical focus for boards of directors. The Board Sustainability Engagement Report, developed using the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) methodology, offers a comprehensive framework for boards to evaluate their engagement in sustainability practices. This report addresses the growing need for transparency and accountability in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, equipping boards with the insights necessary to navigate emerging sustainability challenges.
Assess your board's current engagement level with key sustainability topics
Access statistics highlighting industry and regional behaviours related to board engagement
Understand the significance of each ESG topic, including relevant performance indicators and anticipated board involvement
Utilize insights to enhance your board's effectiveness in sustainability oversight
Each report is paired with guidance from experienced analysts who provide a 1-hour debrief call to discuss key findings and sustainability disclosures.