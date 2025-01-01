Advance your Sustainability Journey with Us

This service is designed for companies looking to understand their performance in the selected ESG Material areas, based on the information collected through the CSA questionnaire. The service supports identifying areas of interest to the critical stakeholders, and based on the CSA practice, provides guidance on how to disclose and report relevant information and KPIs on the identified material topics for the stakeholders.

  • 1-hour debrief call with Benchmarking Services expert to discuss key findings
  • Online access to Peer Practices Database

Sharpen your sustainability strategy by quickly identifying the material topics to focus your efforts on:

  • Understand the relevance of your material topics, based on your company’s CSA results & methodolody, to sustainability-focused investors and stakeholders
  • Identification of key improvement areas to support you in setting your company’s sustainability strategy
  • The material issues are mapped to industry-specific CSA criteria and frameworks to show how you can address the identified material topics in terms of transparency, policies and performance indicators and provide performance benchmarking to the CSA Practice and industry peers

