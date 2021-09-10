The portfolio management team wanted to evaluate the climate intensity of its portfolios and establish appropriate reduction targets. This would enable it to meet regulatory requirements and let stakeholders know that important climate–related work was underway.

The portfolio management team was quite small and lacked the data, tools, and analyst time to undertake the needed work. As such, the team wanted to identify a firm that had the capabilities to review its equity and fixed income investments and create information that could be shared with regulators and important stakeholders. In particular the team wanted a firm that could:

The Solution

Trucost described the expertise of its staff and subject matter experts and how they would leverage a wide range of proprietary capabilities to undertake audits of the company’s portfolios. This would involve receiving details on each portfolio — including those for sovereigns, infrastructure, and renewables — and then having Trucost assess a range of climate issues. The portfolio management team would receive a detailed report highlighting the findings, with results being shown for each company and the portfolio overall. In addition, there would be an opportunity to walk through everything with Trucost and ask detailed questions. The audits would draw on a wide range of capabilities to:

Evaluate the carbon intensity of the portfolios Carbon Emissions Data contains information on over 16,000 companies,2 covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 with metrics on quantities and intensities of carbon-equivalent emissions (tCO2e, tCO2e/US$ revenues) and their estimated damage cost equivalents (US$), along with impact ratios. It contains sector revenue data that gives revenues and percentages of company revenues derived from each of 464 business sectors. Data goes back to 2005, where available.

Estimate carbon data when not available The Environmentally-Extended Input-Output (EEIO) Model brings together a vast database of industry-specific environmental impact data with quantitative macroeconomic data on the flow of goods and services between different sectors of the economy. The EEIO model lets users estimate environmental impacts for a company’s own operations and across their entire global supply chain, given the availability of company revenue details by industry sector.

Assess the ability of companies to absorb future carbon prices The Carbon Earnings at Risk Dataset can be used to stress test a company’s current ability to absorb future carbon prices and understand potential earnings at risk from carbon pricing at a portfolio level. Integral to this analysis is the calculation of the Unpriced Carbon Cost, which is defined as the difference between what a company pays for carbon today and what it may pay at a given future date based on its sector, operations, and a given policy price scenario.

Delve into asset-level details to assess physical risks Change Physical Risk Analytics offers an asset-level approach to the assessment of physical risk at the company and portfolio level. This include data that provides detailed information to help understand the exposure of company-owned facilities and capital assets to seven climate-related physical impacts (i.e., flood, water stress, heatwave, cold wave, hurricanes, sea level rise, and wildfire) under different climate change scenarios. Scores at an asset basis can then be aggregated to a company level.