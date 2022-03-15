S&P Global Offerings
The Path to Net Zero
Case Study — 15 Mar, 2022
The Client: A local government pension Pool
Users: Pension Funds participating in the Pool CEO, CIO, & Head of Responsible Investment of the Pool
Net zero and carbon neutral commitments are on the rise in 2021, as companies, financial institutions, and countries assert their alignment to global climate goals.1 Although targets are being established, many organizations don’t have a clear action plan on the practical steps they will take to decarbonize their businesses by 2050.
Climate risk has potential financial risk, and therefore it could be beneficial for investment managers to understand their exposure. Reducing climate risk change has been a key priority for the clients of a local government pension Pool. Recognizing the urgency of climate change, the CEO, CIO, and Head of Responsible Investment of the Pool working in collaboration with its clients wanted to create a forward-looking plan to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. This plan was to include designing passively managed low-carbon equity vehicles aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and identifying appropriate climate-based indices to inform the strategy.
The CEO, CIO, and Head of Responsible Investment realized that the organization needed to take its climate strategy to a new level and create a clear plan for reaching net zero. Working along with prospective investors they wanted a diversified index aligned with the EU’s minimum standards for Paris-Aligned Benchmark (Regulation (EU) 2016/1011) to serve as a building block to achieve their net zero goals. In addition, it was important that the index:
The pension Pool contacted S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to learn more about the firm’s index offerings.
Many organizations have set net zero targets, but don't have a clear path to get there. A pension plan wanted to create a progressive plan and be seen as a leader in ESG issues. This plan would require access to cutting-edge information including reputable climate-based indices to benchmark performance.
S&P DJI proposed the S&P PACTTM Indices (S&P Paris-Aligned & Climate Transition Indices), which are designed to measure the performance of eligible equity securities, selected and weighted to be collectively compatible with a 1.5ºC global warming climate scenario, in addition to several other climate-themed objectives. The S&P PACT Indices are designed to meet the requirements of the EU’s minimum standards for climate benchmark labels , including Paris-Aligned Benchmarks (PABs) (Regulation 2016/1011), making them timely net zero investment tools. In fact, the S&P PACT Indices go beyond the EU’s minimum standards, as shown in Figure 1. The methodology comprises multiple climate objectives. Of these requirements, just one stems from the requirements of the EU PAB label, which is the initial 50% reduction in relative greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity, followed by a 7% year-on-year absolute self-decarbonization of the index to align with carbon neutrality/net zero by 2050, using Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions.2 The S&P PACT Indices methodology can be found here.
The S&P PACT Indices leverage data from across the S&P Global enterprise, including S&P Global Trucost datasets. The remaining six inputs are intended to address additional climate objectives incorporated in the index methodology:
1.5°C compatibility on a forward-looking basis at every rebalance, built on transition pathway models with the Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset .
Reduced exposure to physical risks measured using the Trucost Physical Risk Dataset.
Improved ESG footprint measured by the S&P DJI ESG Scores.
A combined 20% index overweight of companies with publicly disclosed science-based targets that meet best practice standards.
At least four times the “green-to-brown” revenue share than the underlying benchmark utilizing the Trucost Sector Revenues Dataset.
Decreased exposure to fossil fuel reserves to reduce the risk of owning stranded assets from the transition with Trucost Fossil Fuel Dataset.
All of the above climate objectives are simultaneously approached through an optimization that seeks to minimize deviations from the underlying benchmark in terms of active share. The S&P PACT Indices solution is designed to aid the pension Pool to fulfill its objectives.
The indices exclude securities based on undesirable exposures, then reweight the remaining constituents. The reweighting is viewed through the lens of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures’ (TCFD) recommendations on climate-related financial risks and opportunities. Reweighting tilts toward companies that are better aligned with a 1.5°C scenario, report "green" revenues driving their business, robust science-based targets, and relatively higher S&P DJI ESG Scores. It tilts away from those companies with high GHG emission intensity, high potential physical risk, and fossil fuel reserves, using the above data sets.
Trucost Carbon Emissions Data contains information on over 22,000 companies,3 covering Scopes 1, 2, and 3 with metrics on quantities and intensities of carbon-equivalent emissions (tCO2e, tCO2e/USD 1 million revenues) and their estimated damage cost equivalents (USD), along with impact ratios. Granular sector revenue data is apportioned to 464 business sectors, with data going back to 2005 where available.
Trucost Environmentally-Extended Input-Output (EEIO) Model brings together a vast database of industry-specific environmental impact data with quantitative macroeconomic data on the flow of goods and services between different sectors of the economy. The EEIO model lets users estimate environmental impacts for a company’s own operations and across their entire global supply chain, given the availability of company revenue details by industry sector.
Trucost Physical Risk Dataset offers an asset-level approach to the assessment of physical risk at the company and portfolio level. This includes detailed information to help understand the exposure of company-owned facilities and capital assets to seven climate-related physical impacts (i.e., flood, water stress, heatwave, cold wave, hurricane, sea level rise, and wildfire) under different climate change scenarios. Scores at an asset basis can then be aggregated to a company level.
Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset assesses company-level alignment with the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to well below 2°C from pre-industrial levels. This dataset enables investors to track their portfolios and benchmarks against the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C and 2°C climate change scenarios.
Trucost’s Sector Revenues Dataset provides an assessment of the proportion of company revenues linked to the business activities linked to green/brown power generation. The dataset 15,000+ listed companies in Trucost’s Core Plus universe, including company revenue data going back to 2005.
Trucost Fossil Fuels Dataset identifies companies within a global universe of 5,000 firms that have any revenues derived from fossil fuel activities. This includes the percentage of revenues companies derive from their business activities in fossil fuel extraction, power generation, and clean energy sectors.
S&P DJI ESG Scores are rooted in S&P Global’s esteemed Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), a robust survey-based approach to evaluating corporate ESG performance with a focus on financial materiality. Backed by 20 years of investment performance data, the S&P Global CSA research methodology is characterized by thoroughness and granularity, rigorous standards for verification, and data source transparency. Conducted annually, the assessment intends to identify companies that are better equipped to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges. The S&P DJI ESG Scores methodology can be found here.
The CEO, CIO, and Head of Responsible Investment quickly saw many advantages of the S&P PACT Indices relative to other strategies that were reviewed. As a result the Pool selected and subscribed to the index offering. In particular, the responsible individuals valued having:
The S&P Developed Ex-Korea LargeMidCap Net Zero 2050 Paris Aligned ESG Index is proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The fund based on the S&P Developed Ex-Korea LargeMidCap Net Zero 2050 Paris Aligned ESG Index is not managed, sponsored, endorsed, marketed or promoted by S&P DJI or its affiliates and neither S&P DJI nor its affiliates have any liability with respect thereto.
1 “Informing the journey to net zero and carbon neutrality,” S&P Global, Oct. 4, 2021, http://www.spglobal.com/esg/insights/informing-the-journey-to-net-zero
2 The GHG Protocol classifies a company’s GHG emissions into three scopes. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy. Scope 3 emissions are all indirect emissions (not included in Scope 2) that occur in the company’s value chain, including both upstream and downstream emissions.
3 All data as of February 2021.