Pain Points

We understand the company had been receiving ESG ratings that it believed didn’t adequately capture the company’s ongoing activities and longer-range climate strategy. The company looked to engage with a reputable firm in the ESG space that understood sustainable finance, and the waste management industry, to discuss broader issues that were not necessarily in the public domain. They were looking for an experienced, knowledgeable firm that could offer:

A forward-looking assessment of the company's ESG performance and preparedness for future risks and opportunities based on an interactive analytical process – to include qualitative as well as quantitative factors.

S&P Global Ratings met with the team to explain its suite of ESG-related opinions and assessments, and the company decided to undertake an ESG Evaluation. Following the analytical excellence demonstrated by S&P Global Ratings during the ESG Evaluation process, the company became interested in seeing what other sustainable finance services offered by S&P Global Ratings may help tell its ESG story. The dialogue remained open and Second Party Opinions were discussed as another way in which S&P Global Ratings could opine on how the company was planning to use, manage, and report on its issuance of sustainable debt.