S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
The Path to Net Zero
Case Study — 8 Oct, 2021
The Client: A waste management company with business activities across EMEA
Users: Executive management, investor relations, sustainability team, and treasury team
The increasing volume and complexity of waste associated with the modern economy is posing a serious risk to ecosystems and human health, according to the UN environment programme.1 Every year, an estimated 11.2 billion tons of solid waste is collected worldwide and decay of the organic proportion is contributing about 5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Minimizing waste generation and using waste as a resource are key strategies on the road to the circular economy, and are important environmental goals in Europe.
Sustainability is at the core of business strategy for this waste management firm. The company sought a service provider in the sustainable finance space that had deep sector knowledge and, by following an interactive process, could understand and effectively evaluate the firm’s climate-related activities.
We understand the company had been receiving ESG ratings that it believed didn’t adequately capture the company’s ongoing activities and longer-range climate strategy. The company looked to engage with a reputable firm in the ESG space that understood sustainable finance, and the waste management industry, to discuss broader issues that were not necessarily in the public domain. They were looking for an experienced, knowledgeable firm that could offer:
S&P Global Ratings met with the team to explain its suite of ESG-related opinions and assessments, and the company decided to undertake an ESG Evaluation. Following the analytical excellence demonstrated by S&P Global Ratings during the ESG Evaluation process, the company became interested in seeing what other sustainable finance services offered by S&P Global Ratings may help tell its ESG story. The dialogue remained open and Second Party Opinions were discussed as another way in which S&P Global Ratings could opine on how the company was planning to use, manage, and report on its issuance of sustainable debt.
This waste management firm prides itself on efforts it is taking to help move to a greener economy and was looking for a robust evaluation of its ESG strategy by a reputable firm that understands sustainable finance and sector-specific issues.
S&P Global Ratings described its Sustainable Financing Opinions that would provide an independent view, that the company may use in communicating its sustainable financing and ESG efforts with all stakeholders, including investors and customers.
The ESG Evaluation is a forward-looking, qualitative and data-driven assessment of an entity's ESG performance and preparedness for future risks and opportunities. It draws on insights from S&P Global Ratings' network of credit analysts, plus S&P Global Trucost’s product offering and information from public bodies and non-governmental organizations, such as the U.N. Principles for Responsible Investment and the Carbon Disclosure Project. Importantly, it captures details gained from face-to-face meetings with a company’s senior management to produce a final ESG Evaluation score and report, which is an aggregate of two components: ESG Profile and Preparedness. The first assesses an entity's current ESG risk exposure, and the second evaluates the ability to anticipate and adapt to emerging or long-term ESG risks, as well as the ability to harness ESG-related opportunities.
Second Party Opinions assess a sustainable finance framework or transaction – green, social, sustainability, or sustainability-linked – for alignment with third-party principles and guidelines: the International Capital Markets Association Green or Social Bond Principles, Sustainability Bond Guidelines or Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, ASEAN Green Bond Standards, LMA/APLMA/LSTA’s Green or Social Loan Principles, or Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles.
The company engaged for both the ESG Evaluation and the Second Party Opinion. The company is benefiting from the opportunity to:
1"Solid Waste Management," UN environment program, as of September 2021 at www.unep.org/explore-topics/resource-efficiency/what-we-do/cities/solid-waste-management.
Location
Segment