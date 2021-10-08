Data is obviously a critical asset for businesses looking to uncover important developments that can help improve organizational performance, support growth strategies, and create a competitive edge. Coverage and reliability remain important factors, but easy access to insightful visualizations has also become essential for many companies to evaluate large quantities of information to aid decision making.

This top chemical company leveraged the latest available technologies to create an internal data management and reporting system that leveraged visualization capabilities to provide deep insights about the business. To capitalize on these advanced capabilities, the head of sustainability wanted to have his team’s environmental assessments for net zero available on the upgraded system. First, he needed to take the analysis of the company’s carbon footprint, and those of its major suppliers and customers, to a new level.