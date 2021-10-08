S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
The Path to Net Zero
Case Study — 8 Oct, 2021
The Client: A top chemical company in Europe
Users: A cross-functional team, including sustainability and data management
Data is obviously a critical asset for businesses looking to uncover important developments that can help improve organizational performance, support growth strategies, and create a competitive edge. Coverage and reliability remain important factors, but easy access to insightful visualizations has also become essential for many companies to evaluate large quantities of information to aid decision making.
This top chemical company leveraged the latest available technologies to create an internal data management and reporting system that leveraged visualization capabilities to provide deep insights about the business. To capitalize on these advanced capabilities, the head of sustainability wanted to have his team’s environmental assessments for net zero available on the upgraded system. First, he needed to take the analysis of the company’s carbon footprint, and those of its major suppliers and customers, to a new level.
Given the increased focus on moving to a net zero environment, the head of sustainability wanted to establish a more credible carbon footprint for the company and its value chain as a starting point. This information could then be included in the new data management system, providing easy access to the assessments to support the company’s broader business strategy. Enhancing and delivering the analysis would require having access to:
The firm was a long-standing client of S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") and met to learn more about the firm’s relevant capabilities that could support this initiative.
The head of sustainability was charged with developing a net zero strategy and wanted associated data and analysis to be included in the new corporate data management system that was developed to more dynamically assess markets peers, suppliers, and customers.
Market Intelligence discussed a wide range of data and analytics that would enable the sustainability team to:
S&P Global Trucost Environmental Data measures environmental impact across key dimensions for over 22,000 companies.1 Metrics are standardized and presented through a financial lens using proprietary modelling. The data includes: Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3; natural resource use; land, water, and air pollutants; water use and intensity; waste disposal and intensity; revenue generated from each sector of a company's operations; and, fossil fuel reserves, power generation capacity, and associated carbon for approximately 1,200 companies.
S&P Global ESG Scores is an environmental, social and governance data set that provides company-level, dimension-level, and criteria-level scores based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) process, which is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices.
XpressfeedTM automates the download and management of Market Intelligence data and enables delivery as needed in a ready-to-query relational database.
Cross Reference Services enables the linking of over 63 million instruments to a range of identifiers, such as ISINs and CUSIPs, 28 million entities to the S&P Capital IQ Company ID, and industry sectors to GICS and other industry classifications schemes.2
The Market Intelligence offering met the needs of the members of the sustainability team, and they subscribed to all the recommended components. They saw great value in having:
1Data as of September 2021.
2ISIN=International Securities Identification Number; GICS=Global Industry Classification Standard. Data as of September 2020.
Location
Segment