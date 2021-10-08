The insurance industry plays a vital role in fostering sustainable economic and social development as risk managers, risk carriers, and investors. The issue of sustainability can be viewed via a myriad of lenses drawn from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, with notable balance sheet risks impacting both assets and liabilities for insurers who fail to address these factors at the core of their business models. With ESG issues needing widespread and long-term action across society, many insurance companies are beginning to look more closely at the role they can play, in particular, in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The head of social responsibility at this large insurance company brought together a number of groups concerned about ESG issues to discuss possible action plans. This included colleagues in the investment, underwriting, and innovation groups.