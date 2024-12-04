A Sovereign Wealth Fund’s Path to Sustainability: Key Benefits of Climate Credit Risk Assessment

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Case Study — Dec 05, 2024
THE CLIENT: An Asian Sovereign Wealth Fund
USERS: Sustainable Investment Team
The financial implications of climate change pose significant risks to investment portfolios. Physical risks such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and disruptions to ecosystems can directly impact assets and operations. Additionally, transition risks stemming from regulatory changes, shifts in market preferences, and technological advancements can disrupt business models and affect financial performance. Investment managers must carefully assess credit risks associated with climate change, as it can lead to credit rating downgrades, increased default rates, and substantial financial losses.
At the same time, climate change presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation in key areas like green technologies, renewable energy, and sustainable practices. By identifying and capitalizing on these opportunities, investment managers can enhance portfolio performance, drive positive environmental impact, and support the transition to a more sustainable economy. Assessing both risks and opportunities allows them to make informed decisions, protect their portfolios, and contribute to long-term financial resilience and global climate goals. The case study below illustrates how one investment fund has leveraged its knowledge of climate-related risks to enhance its performance.
The Sustainable Investment Team of an Asian sovereign wealth fund was dedicated to evaluating the credit impact of various climate scenarios on their portfolio, with a focus on global financial institutions. By assessing how different climate scenarios could affect creditworthiness, the team aimed to identify potential risks and opportunities within their investments. This approach allowed them to better understand the financial implications of climate change, ensuring that their portfolio remains resilient and aligned with sustainable practices.
To support the team’s credit risk assessment, the client identified several key needs:
Adopting Climate RiskGauge (CRG) empowered the company to enhance its assessment capabilities, facilitate informed decisions, and align with sustainable investing. By leveraging targeted analytics and comprehensive data, the team was better equipped to navigate climate-related investment risks and opportunities.
CRG offers a probabilistic view of how climate risk can influence the distinct financial and credit profile for Corporates, Sovereigns and Financial Institutions, providing both portfolio- and counterparty-level analysis. This tool enables businesses to stay current with the fast-paced evolution of climate risk across a variety of asset classes.
Implementing a comprehensive climate credit risk assessment solution offers several key benefits for the Sustainable Investment team:
In conclusion, adopting CRG represents a strategic advancement for the Sustainable Investment team. CRG enables the client to effectively navigate the complexities of climate-related risks. This approach not only aligns with global demand for responsible investment solutions but also strengthens the client’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices. CRG equips the team with tools and insights necessary to drive value in their portfolios, ensuring a robust response to the challenges posed by climate change.
Click the link to know more about Climate RiskGauge.
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