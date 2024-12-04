A Sovereign Wealth Fund’s Path to Sustainability: Key Benefits of Climate Credit Risk Assessment

The financial implications of climate change pose significant risks to investment portfolios. Physical risks such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and disruptions to ecosystems can directly impact assets and operations. Additionally, transition risks stemming from regulatory changes, shifts in market preferences, and technological advancements can disrupt business models and affect financial performance. Investment managers must carefully assess credit risks associated with climate change, as it can lead to credit rating downgrades, increased default rates, and substantial financial losses.

At the same time, climate change presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation in key areas like green technologies, renewable energy, and sustainable practices. By identifying and capitalizing on these opportunities, investment managers can enhance portfolio performance, drive positive environmental impact, and support the transition to a more sustainable economy. Assessing both risks and opportunities allows them to make informed decisions, protect their portfolios, and contribute to long-term financial resilience and global climate goals. The case study below illustrates how one investment fund has leveraged its knowledge of climate-related risks to enhance its performance.

Introduction

The Sustainable Investment Team of an Asian sovereign wealth fund was dedicated to evaluating the credit impact of various climate scenarios on their portfolio, with a focus on global financial institutions. By assessing how different climate scenarios could affect creditworthiness, the team aimed to identify potential risks and opportunities within their investments. This approach allowed them to better understand the financial implications of climate change, ensuring that their portfolio remains resilient and aligned with sustainable practices.