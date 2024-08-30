Top Japanese Investment Bank Boosts Sustainable Solutions with a Robust Climate Scenario Analysis Framework

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Case Study — 30 Aug, 2024
Highlights
THE CLIENT: A Japanese investment bank with global presence
USERS: Sustainability Solutions Department
Climate risks, both physical risks from extreme weather events and transition risks associated with shifting to a low-carbon economy, can significantly affect company valuations and investment strategies. Failure to account for these risks threatens not only the long-term viability of green loans or bonds in a rapidly evolving market landscape, but also results in missed opportunities in rightly identifying transition financing needs. Moreover, if not properly accounted for, these risks also invite risks related to reputational damage and activism. As a result, investment banks and sustainable finance advisory firms must integrate climate risk into their analytical frameworks. As investors increasingly prioritize sustainability, understanding the financial implications of climate-related factors becomes crucial.
One investment bank - a Japanese bank with a global presence - has successfully integrated climate risk into the valuation and risk pricing criteria through its newly established Sustainability Solutions Department, positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable finance, thus attracting a growing base of conscious investors.
The newly established Sustainability Solutions Department recognized the urgent need to quantify climate-related impacts to advise their clients effectively. Understanding the financial implications of climate change is crucial for sound guidance; employing robust methodologies to assess and simulate climate risk effects on corporate financial statements, builds confidence in strategic recommendations for clients with corporate finance advisory and sustainability-linked issuances in capital markets. Equipped with reliable financial projections that include climate-related considerations, the department positions clients advantageously in a rapidly evolving landscape.
The staff of the newly created department was composed of existing bank staff who were generally new to the topic of climate risk and had minimal experience quantifying the impact of climate change. This lack of experience. Their ability to provide comprehensive, climate impact-related advisory services to their global clients was hindered by the following:
These pain points collectively underscored the need for the department to adopt a robust climate risk assessment framework. By addressing these challenges, the firm knew it could enhance its advisory capabilities, ensuring that clients receive well-informed guidance in navigating the complexities of climate change and its financial implications. Adopting a proactive approach also both strengthened client and positioned the firm as a leader in sustainable finance.
The award-winning Climate Credit Analytics is a climate scenario analysis model suite, which was launched in 2021. Climate Credit Analytics makes the critical link between climate change and credit risk by translating climate scenarios into drivers of financial performance (e.g., production volumes, fuel costs and capex spending) tailored to specific industries. These drivers are then used to condition and forecast complete financial statements of corporates under various climate scenarios, including those published by the NGFS, a group of over 160 central banks, financial authorities, and observers [1].
Developed through a collaboration between S&P Global Sustainable1 and Oliver Wyman,[2] Climate Credit Analytics includes an automated capability to evaluate more than 2.2 million public and private companies in over 145 sectors [3], as well as the ability for users to input proprietary information to expand this analysis. The solution covers five carbon-intensive sectors (Airlines, Automotive, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas and Power Generation) and provides an Emissions-based approach for all other sectors to complete the portfolio analysis. Climate Credit Analytics leverages S&P Global Sustainable1'ss proprietary datasets and capabilities, including financial and industry-specific data, sophisticated quantitative credit scoring methodologies and the company-level environmental and physical risk datasets that powers many of S&P Global’s sustainability solutions.
Implementing a comprehensive climate risk quantification solution offers several key benefits for the Sustainability Solutions Department, enabling the investment bank to enhance its advisory services significantly:
Overall, these benefits not only enhance the department's operational efficiency but also contribute to the firm's long-term sustainability and success in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. By adopting this solution, the firm Is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of climate change, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of sustainable finance.
Click here to explore the solution mentioned in this Case Study.
[1] NGFS, as of August 20, 2024, https://www.ngfs.net/en/about-us/membership
[2] Oliver Wyman is a third-party consulting firm and is not affiliated with S&P Global or any of its divisions.
[3] All coverage numbers as of August 2024.
[4] S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence PD credit model scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.