Banks and other financial institutions are under increasing pressure from stakeholders to evaluate the greenhouse gas emissions emitted by the businesses or assets they finance, invest in, or underwrite (Scope 3 emissions). This trend of evaluating financed emissions is expected to push financial institutions to make transparent climate disclosures on their emissions exposures, set targets in line with the Paris Agreement and other international standards, and evaluate progress against those goals.1 However, methodologies for estimating financed emissions vary significantly, and the necessary data is not easily accessed. At the same time, third-party verification and evaluation is becoming increasingly demanded by stakeholders across the industry.2

The sustainability team at this large Japanese bank wanted to evaluate their financed emissions from specifically their vehicle portfolio, broken into emissions from Well to Tank (emissions associated with extracting, processing, and transporting the fuel) and Tank to Wheel (combustion emissions). The team wanted to adopt a more granular, quantitative approach that could directly identify the drivers of emissions from a vehicle portfolio and project likely emissions pathways into the future. Their goal was to work with their automotive portfolio companies to set and progress towards reasonable emissions goals for 2030 and 2050.