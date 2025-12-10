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Case Study — 24 Feb, 2026
Highlights
The Client: A large multinational producer and distributor of premium beverages and spirits
Users: Sustainability, Procurement, Risk/Strategy Teams
The client, a global beverage company headquartered in Europe, relies on a diverse supplier base for critical agricultural inputs such as sugar beets and processed ingredients. As regulatory expectations for sustainability reporting have accelerated, particularly under the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the client sought to strengthen their ability to identify, quantify and explain climate-related risks across their supply chain.
With climate hazards increasing in frequency and intensity, the client’s sustainability team wanted to move from high-level qualitative narratives to a quantitative, scenario-based assessment. They needed a way to anticipate climate-driven disruptions that could affect the availability, quality and pricing of key inputs, and to translate those impacts into insights that internal stakeholders can act upon.
To do this, they engaged S&P Global to deliver a structured climate risk analysis focused on:
Prior to the engagement, the client’s team faced several common barriers to progress.
S&P Global delivered a two-phase engagement combining climate scenario analysis with supply chain and financial translation.
Phase 1: Supplier Physical Risk (Agricultural supply + price impacts)
The project assessed how climate change could influence crop yields and quality under multiple climate scenarios, and how those impacts could translate into production outcomes and price volatility over the medium term.
Key elements included:
Phase 2: Supplier Carbon Pricing Risk (Transition risk + financial effects)
In parallel, the project used S&P Global Sustainable1’s Transition Risk Analytics to assess the potential impact of future carbon pricing on the earnings profile (EBIT/EBITDA) of priority suppliers, and to identify where carbon pricing could create elevated transition risk exposure across the supply chain.
Key elements included:
The engagement enabled the client’s sustainability team to move from broad climate narratives to a more structured, qualitative, scenario-based assessment.
Uncover opportunities and build resilience in the transition to a sustainable future. S&P Global’s sustainability intelligence, climate risk expertise and decision-driving analytics empower corporations to move from risk identification to practical mitigation planning.