Highlights

The Client: A large multinational producer and distributor of premium beverages and spirits

Users: Sustainability, Procurement, Risk/Strategy Teams

The client, a global beverage company headquartered in Europe, relies on a diverse supplier base for critical agricultural inputs such as sugar beets and processed ingredients. As regulatory expectations for sustainability reporting have accelerated, particularly under the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the client sought to strengthen their ability to identify, quantify and explain climate-related risks across their supply chain.

With climate hazards increasing in frequency and intensity, the client’s sustainability team wanted to move from high-level qualitative narratives to a quantitative, scenario-based assessment. They needed a way to anticipate climate-driven disruptions that could affect the availability, quality and pricing of key inputs, and to translate those impacts into insights that internal stakeholders can act upon.

To do this, they engaged S&P Global to deliver a structured climate risk analysis focused on: