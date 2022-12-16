In 2020, the energy sector was responsible for approximately three-quarters of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This puts a tremendous responsibility on the sector and those that support it to play a crucial role in the transition to net zero. As a growing number of financial institutions commit to reducing financed emissions, it has become critical that they understand the current carbon footprint and long-term climate impact of their investments.

Sustainability is a large part of the mission and culture of this global investment bank and financial services firm. It is a member of the UN-convened Net-Zero Alliance (NZBA), a group of global banks that is committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050. It is also a member of the UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, an international group of institutional investors committed to transitioning their portfolios to net zero over the same timeframe.

The corporate ESG team at the firm was charged with calculating and tracking the emission intensity of assets in its energy investment portfolio. This was to reflect a net zero emissions scenario that shows a narrow, but achievable, pathway for the global energy sector to achieve emission neutrality by 2050. It was clear that the team needed to expand its data and analytic capabilities to undertake this important sustainability work.