S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
THE PATH TO NET ZERO
Case Study — 16 Dec, 2022
The Client: A global investment bank and financial services firm headquartered in Europe
Users: The corporate ESG team
In 2020, the energy sector was responsible for approximately three-quarters of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This puts a tremendous responsibility on the sector and those that support it to play a crucial role in the transition to net zero. As a growing number of financial institutions commit to reducing financed emissions, it has become critical that they understand the current carbon footprint and long-term climate impact of their investments.
Sustainability is a large part of the mission and culture of this global investment bank and financial services firm. It is a member of the UN-convened Net-Zero Alliance (NZBA), a group of global banks that is committed to aligning their lending and investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050. It is also a member of the UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, an international group of institutional investors committed to transitioning their portfolios to net zero over the same timeframe.
The corporate ESG team at the firm was charged with calculating and tracking the emission intensity of assets in its energy investment portfolio. This was to reflect a net zero emissions scenario that shows a narrow, but achievable, pathway for the global energy sector to achieve emission neutrality by 2050. It was clear that the team needed to expand its data and analytic capabilities to undertake this important sustainability work.
The large-scale and complex nature of climate and sustainability decisions, coupled with the lack of sufficient, reliable and concise data, was making it challenging for members of the ESG team to assess the firm’s energy investment portfolio. To achieve their goal of net zero emissions by 2050, they required:
The head of the investment team had heard that IHS Markit had become part of S&P Global in the first quarter of 2022, and that S&P Global Platts and IHS Markit Energy & Natural Resources had combined to become S&P Global Commodity Insights ("Commodity Insights"). He reached out to Commodity Insights to learn more about its capabilities in the GHG arena
The global race towards decarbonization is underway and emission-related data has become a key pillar in efforts to reduce GHG emissions worldwide to net zero by 2050.
Specialists from Commodity Insights first provided an overview of the new organization that has brought together S&P Global and IHS Markit in a merger of equals. The combined capabilities deliver a complementary portfolio of commodity benchmark prices, asset and market data, forward-looking analytics and consultative capabilities to provide insights on global energy markets and the ongoing energy transition. They then discussed the Corporate Emissions Solution, which is part of the Carbon and Environments Energy Transitions package, that offers standardized data and analytics on GHG emissions across the energy value chain and industrial sectors to assess climate risks, support investment decisions and benchmark decarbonization performance. The Corporate Emissions Solution would enable the ESG team to:
Global cross-sectoral coverage of emissions data at the asset level includes:
Granular data points are standardized and harmonized to support consistent analysis and cover:
Time series emissions data starts in 2010 and extends to 2030.
The Solution provides key inputs needed for scenario analysis:
Functionality within the dashboards enable users to compare a base case scenario with an M&A scenario to see the impact of adding/excluding assets on overall emissions of the portfolio, as shown in the figure below.
Net zero targets and metrics to 2030 are presented for the are extracted from sustainability reports. This includes such things as Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, carbon price assumptions and net zero base year and percent reduction target, as shown in the figure below.
The Commodity Insights Connect Platform provides analytical dashboards to quickly access and view Information, a robust data query tool that enables users to filter data by geography, sector and company to prepare customized reports and more. This is complemented by an API option that provides on-demand enterprise data access securely and with few resources, enabling users to pick and choose the data needed without hosting a database.
The support of our wide-ranging team of experts is unparalleled, backed by deep knowledge and expertise in data, analytics and global emissions markets.
Members of the ESG team saw many benefits to the Corporate Emissions Solution and subscribed to the offering. They are now able to:
1All graphics are from Commodity Insights and are for illustrative purposes only.
2ISIN=International Securities Identification Number; LEI=Legal Entity Identifier.