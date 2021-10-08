Regulators, policymakers, investors, and much of the public are pressuring banks to reduce their exposure to polluting industries, such as oil and gas, in order to align capital allocation decisions with global net zero goals.1 While direct Scope 1 emissions from bank operations are low, indirect Scope 3 emissions from loans and investments are another story. It is clear that banks need to take a leading role in the transition to a net zero economy if the world is going to achieve emission targets set for 2050.

The head of the risk management and energy transition team at this Europe-based bank wanted to take a closer look at the firm’s holdings of oil and gas companies. All these companies are exposed to material environmental risks across their value chain, including indirect emissions from hydrocarbon combustion and/or direct environmental impacts from operations. Assessing the environmental impact is a complex task, however, requiring the team to identify external resources to help with the evaluation.