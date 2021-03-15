As climate change continues to gain attention throughout the world, it has become increasingly important that banks develop a deeper understanding of climate-related issues that could affect their businesses and those they finance. By effectively identifying and managing these issues, banks can help mitigate the risks, while also seizing the opportunities presented by a transition to a lower-carbon economy.

The enterprise risk management team at this U.S.-based commercial bank is responsible for identifying any risk that could negatively affect the business. While this had traditionally included credit and operational risks, environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks also started to become a concern. The team had been working with third- party consultants to better understand how to think about climate risk in particular, and now wanted to look at hard data to assess the bank’s carbon footprint and potential exposure in its loan portfolio.