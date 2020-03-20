Register with us today

and in less than 60 seconds continue your access to:Latest news headlinesAnalytical topics and featuresCommodities videos, podcast & blogsSample market prices & dataSpecial reportsSubscriber notes & daily commodity email alerts

Already have an account?

Log in to register

Forgot Password

Please Note: Platts Market Center subscribers can only reset passwords via the Platts Market Center

Enter your Email ID below and we will send you an email with your password.
  • Email Address* Please enter email address.

If you are a premium subscriber, we are unable to send you your password for security reasons. Please contact the Client Services team.

If you are a Platts Market Center subscriber, to reset your password go to the Platts Market Center to reset your password.

In this list
Oil

Kremlin says there is no price war with Saudis
Energy | Natural Gas | Oil | Crude Oil

Oil & Money Conference 2019
Oil

Platts Market Data – Oil
Capital Markets | Commodities | Oil | Crude Oil | Refined Products | Fuel Oil | Gasoline | Jet Fuel | Naphtha | Marine Fuels | Equities | Financial Services | Banking | Non-banks | Private Markets

North American Crude Oil Summit, 3rd annual
LNG | Natural Gas

European LNG regas rates resist coronavirus outbreak as March levels climb
  • Oil
  • 20 Mar 2020 | 11:48 UTC
  • Moscow

Kremlin says there is no price war with Saudis

Highlights

Current oil price not catastrophic for Russia

'We have good relations with Saudi Arabia'

Moscow — Russia and Saudi Arabia are not conducting a price war in the oil market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, according to the Prime news agency.

Not registered?

Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.

Register Now

"There are no price wars between Russia and Saudi Arabia. There is a very unfavorable price environment for many countries... We have good relations with Saudi Arabia, we are partners, and we don't think that anyone should intervene in this relationship," Peskov said.

He added that current oil prices are not catastrophic for Russia, which can cope with low oil prices in the short to medium term.

"As you know, the Russian budget is calculated at $42/b. Of course the [current] price is not favorable for us, but there is a cushion, and that will kick in when needed," Peskov said.

Peskov's comments come a day after Lukoil vice president Leonid Fedun described oil prices below $25/b as catastrophic, in an interview with Russian daily RBC.

He said that Russia and Saudi Arabia have begun a "war of attrition" and that even those Russian producers that supported leaving the deal did not imagine crude prices would fall below $25/b.

Fedun said that if OPEC+ participants had agreed to an extension of the deal, a barrel of oil would now cost around $50/b.