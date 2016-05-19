New IE Singapore symbols

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
19 May 2016 | 02:35 UTC — New York
The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data categories IO (petroleum). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for oil appear on PGA pages 2100-2138.