19 May 2016 | 02:35 UTC — New York

New IE Singapore symbols

The following symbols have been created for IE Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data categories IO (petroleum). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for oil appear on PGA pages 2100-2138.

IO
SMEX631
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico Imp Vol Tot
IO
SMEX632
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico Imp Val Tot
IO
SMEX633
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico Exp Vol Tot
IO
SMEX634
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico Exp Val Tot
IO
SMEX635
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico Exp Vol Dom
IO
SMEX636
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico Exp Val Dom
IO
SMEX637
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico ReExp Vol
IO
SMEX638
u
IES
Topped
Crudes
Singapore
Mexico ReExp Val
IO
SNAM311
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia Imp Vol Tot
IO
SNAM312
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia Imp Val Tot
IO
SNAM313
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia Exp Vol Tot
IO
SNAM314
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia Exp Val Tot
IO
SNAM315
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia Exp Vol Dom
IO
SNAM316
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia Exp Val Dom
IO
SNAM317
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia ReExp Vol
IO
SNAM318
u
IES
Other
Fuel
Oils
Singapore Namibia ReExp Val
IO
SPAK151
u
IES
LNG
Singapore
Pakistan
Imp Vol Tot
IO
SPAK152
u
IES
LNG
Singapore
Pakistan
Imp Val Tot
IO
SPAK153
u
IES
LNG
Singapore
Pakistan
Exp Vol Tot
IO
SPAK154
u
IES
LNG
Singapore
Pakistan
Exp Val Tot
IO
SPAK155
u
IES
LNG
Singapore
Pakistan
Exp Vol Dom
IO