16 May 2011 | 09:01 UTC — New York

Platts has updated more petrochemical monthly averages

Effective May 16, 2011, the following codes have had their monthly averages backfilled as follows:

MDC
SYMBOL
BATES
DEC
FREQ
CURR
UOM
DESCRIPTION
HP
AAVKG03
hl
2
MA
USD
MT PP Raffia CFR Turkey MAvg
From
February
1,
2008
through
April
1,
2011.



AU AAQJC03 hl 2 MA USC GAL Cumene FOB US Gulf MAvg from May 1, 2009 through April 1, 2011.

HP AAVAI03 hl 2 MA USD MT HDPE Yarn Grd CFR FEAsia Wk MA from December 1, 2007 through April 1, 2011.

HP AAVAJ03 hl 2 MA USD MT HDPE Yarn Grd CFR SEAsia Wk MA from December 1, 2007 through April 1, 2011.

HP AAVAQ03 hl 2 MA USD MT LLDPE CFR S Asia Wk MAvg from December 1, 2007 through April 1, 2011.

HO AAYDE03 c 2 MA EUR MT Cracker Margin NWE Spt Eur/Mt MA from February 1, 2008 through April 1, 2011

HO AAYDG03 c 2 MA EUR MT Cracker Margin NWE CP Eur/Mt MA from February 1, 2008 through April 1, 2011