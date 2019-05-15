New Styrene FOB USG symbols

S&P Global Offerings
15 May 2019 | 21:35 UTC — New York
The following Styrene FOB USG symbols have been created in Market Data category AU (Petchems: Aromatics US). They will appear in Platts Europe and Americas Petrochemicalscan and Platts Petrochemical Alert pages PCA 448, PCA 435, PCA 541, PCA 774 and PCA 434. They are scheduled to begin updating June 3rd, 2019.
