15 May 2019 | 21:35 UTC — New York

New Styrene FOB USG symbols

The following Styrene FOB USG symbols have been created in Market Data category AU (Petchems: Aromatics US). They will appear in Platts Europe and Americas Petrochemicalscan and Platts Petrochemical Alert pages PCA 448, PCA 435, PCA 541, PCA 774 and PCA 434. They are scheduled to begin updating June 3rd, 2019.

MDC
Symbol
Bates
Dec
Freq
Curr
UOM
Description
AU
ASFUA00
c
3
DW
USD
MT
Styrene FOB USG $/mt
AU
ASFUA04
c
3
WA
USD
MT
Styrene FOB USG $/mt WAvg
AU
ASFUA03
c
3
MA
USD
MT
Styrene FOB USG $/mt MAvg
AU
ASFUB00
c
3
DW
USD
MT
Styrene FOB USGC Mo02 $/mt
AU
ASFUB04
c
3
WA
USD
MT
Styrene FOB USGC Mo02 $/mt WAvg
AU
ASFUB03
c
3
MA
USD
MT
Styrene FOB USGC Mo02 $/mt MAvg



