Platts to launch B390 secondary aluminum alloy assessment

15 May 2013 | 03:54 UTC — New York
Platts will launch a new twice-weekly price assessment for B390 secondary aluminum alloy, delivered US Midwest, effective June 10.
Platts will assess the B390 market twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays (except for changes during holiday weeks)
Daily assessment will be published in Metals Daily and on PMA page 300 Weekly average will be published in Metals Week and on PMA page 678 Monthly average will be published in Metals Week and Price Notification monthly Report and on PMA page 649