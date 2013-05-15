New IEA world oil supply and demand symbols

S&P Global Offerings
15 May 2013 | 08:38 UTC — New York
The following symbols have been created in Market Data category OX. They represent monthly oil supply and demand data published by IEA (International Energy Agency). The key data can be found on page PGA 205. Data delivery through real-time and Market Data will start late May, 2013.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact Platts Customer Care or email support@platts.com.