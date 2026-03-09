Crude Oil, Maritime & Shipping, Wet Freight

March 09, 2026

Oil tankers mull alternative options amid near-halted traffic in Strait of Hormuz

Featuring Sarah Mishra

HIGHLIGHTS

Operators seek storage, short-term contracts

Fast-changing situation, challenges limit alternatives

Oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted due to the Middle East war, and tanker operators are seeking alternative floating storage options and short-term contracts. However, the rapidly evolving situation and challenges surrounding the conflict limit options.

