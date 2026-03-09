Oil tankers mull alternative options amid near-halted traffic in Strait of Hormuz

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil, Maritime & Shipping, Wet Freight
March 09, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Operators seek storage, short-term contracts
Fast-changing situation, challenges limit alternatives
Oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted due to the Middle East war, and tanker operators are seeking alternative floating storage options and short-term contracts. However, the rapidly evolving situation and challenges surrounding the conflict limit options.
