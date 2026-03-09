Oil tankers mull alternative options amid near-halted traffic in Strait of Hormuz

Oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted due to the Middle East war, and tanker operators are seeking alternative floating storage options and short-term contracts. However, the rapidly evolving situation and challenges surrounding the conflict limit options.

