Copper cliff: AI's looming metal crisis

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous
February 10, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
AI data centers surge copper demand amid supply crunch
Copper shortages pose risk to technological progress
The rapid buildout of AI data centers is driving a sharp rise in copper demand, just as global supply growth slows. With new mines taking years to develop and production concentrated in a few regions, copper shortages are emerging as a real risk to future technological growth.
Products & Solutions