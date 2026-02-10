Metals & Mining Theme, Non-Ferrous

February 10, 2026

Copper cliff: AI's looming metal crisis

HIGHLIGHTS

AI data centers surge copper demand amid supply crunch

Copper shortages pose risk to technological progress

The rapid buildout of AI data centers is driving a sharp rise in copper demand, just as global supply growth slows. With new mines taking years to develop and production concentrated in a few regions, copper shortages are emerging as a real risk to future technological growth.

