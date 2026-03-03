Refined Products, NGLs, LPG

March 03, 2026

Middle East war upends global gas, LNG trade

HIGHLIGHTS

Qatar halts LNG output March 2 amid attacks

Gas and LNG prices have surged with the war in the Middle East now having spread to the world's second-biggest LNG producer Qatar. QatarEnergy halted production of the super-chilled fuel March 2 amid military attacks. If the stoppage persists, it risks massively tightening the intensely global market.

