Refined Products, NGLs, LPG
March 03, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Middle East war upends global gas, LNG trade
Qatar halts LNG output March 2 amid attacks
Gas and LNG prices have surged with the war in the Middle East now having spread to the world's second-biggest LNG producer Qatar. QatarEnergy halted production of the super-chilled fuel March 2 amid military attacks. If the stoppage persists, it risks massively tightening the intensely global market.
