Winter storms reveal vulnerability in US power systems

The winter storm that recently pummeled the eastern two thirds of the US reiterated some significant vulnerabilities in the country's electricity system.



Back to back winter storms in late January resulted in widespread retail outages across the country and record wholesale power spot prices.

Records were set from the Midwest, to the Southeast, to New England, with the highest being at PJM's West hub.

What's equally notable is the fuel that was used to generate electricity in some regions. For two days in ISO New England, the fuel stack was led by an uncommon source: Oil.

It was the first time that oil topped the ISO's fuel mix since 2022.

In the past 15 years, this phenomenon has only occurred during five winter storms.

Industry officials have called for the integration of power and gas system planning to improve reliability.

However, a recommendation for more infrastructure investment is just the very early stages of a complicated process that wouldn't exactly be completed by next winter season.

So these winter reliability challenges are likely to continue for now.