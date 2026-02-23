Electric Power, Natural Gas

February 23, 2026

Winter storms reveal vulnerability in US power systems

Featuring Daniel Weeks and Kassia Micek

HIGHLIGHTS

Winter storms drive record power prices

Oil generation fills natural gas shortage

The US winter storms in January resulted in record-high wholesale power prices in multiple regions. It also resulted in the rare use of oil-fired generation to fill the natural gas gap, a challenge that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Crude Oil

Products & Solutions

Crude Oil

Gain a complete view of the crude oil market with leading benchmarks, analytics, and insights to empower your strategies.
Learn More