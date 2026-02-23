Winter storms reveal vulnerability in US power systems

S&P Global Offerings
Electric Power, Natural Gas
February 23, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Winter storms drive record power prices
Oil generation fills natural gas shortage
The US winter storms in January resulted in record-high wholesale power prices in multiple regions. It also resulted in the rare use of oil-fired generation to fill the natural gas gap, a challenge that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
