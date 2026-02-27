Trans-Atlantic political relationship shifting in 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil
February 27, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Trans-Atlantic ties shift amid new tensions
Greenland, Ukraine war reshape relations
The political relationship between the US and Canada on one side of the Atlantic, and the EU, UK and Ukraine on the other, is being redefined in 2026, with key issues such as Greenland and the war in Ukraine sending ripples through economic markets. Talks at the Munich Security Conference in February showed that a strong, resilient Europe is foundational for the partnership, but going forward, trust and convergence through strength remain key.
