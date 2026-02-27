Crude Oil

February 27, 2026

Trans-Atlantic political relationship shifting in 2026

Featuring Carlos Pascual

HIGHLIGHTS

Trans-Atlantic ties shift amid new tensions

Greenland, Ukraine war reshape relations

The political relationship between the US and Canada on one side of the Atlantic, and the EU, UK and Ukraine on the other, is being redefined in 2026, with key issues such as Greenland and the war in Ukraine sending ripples through economic markets. Talks at the Munich Security Conference in February showed that a strong, resilient Europe is foundational for the partnership, but going forward, trust and convergence through strength remain key.

