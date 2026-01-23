Crude Oil

January 23, 2026

CPC Blend crude disruptions propel Dated Brent to three-year high

HIGHLIGHTS

CPC Blend disruptions push Dated Brent to three-year peak

Refineries scramble for alternatives amid supply crunch

The Dated Brent crude differential soared to over-three-year highs in mid-January as disrupted Kazakh CPC Blend crude supply rattled the North Sea market balance, with refineries struggling to secure alternative grades to fill shortfalls. But discounted CPC Blend could re-enter the North Sea market, making for an uncertain outlook in February.

