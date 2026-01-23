CPC Blend crude disruptions propel Dated Brent to three-year high

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Crude Oil
January 23, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
CPC Blend disruptions push Dated Brent to three-year peak
Refineries scramble for alternatives amid supply crunch
The Dated Brent crude differential soared to over-three-year highs in mid-January as disrupted Kazakh CPC Blend crude supply rattled the North Sea market balance, with refineries struggling to secure alternative grades to fill shortfalls. But discounted CPC Blend could re-enter the North Sea market, making for an uncertain outlook in February.
Products & Solutions