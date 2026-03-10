Brazilian mulls higher antidumping duty for US PE, stifling demand

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Polymers
March 10, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Demand for US polyethylene stalls in Brazil
US market share falls as imports rise
A proposed higher antidumping duty on US polyethylene imports into Brazil has stifled demand for US product in the South American country, and buyers are hesitant to purchase amid shifting prices and regulatory uncertainties. Imports from other regions are on the rise as US market share into Brazil falls.
Products & Solutions