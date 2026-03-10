Chemicals, Polymers

March 10, 2026

Brazilian mulls higher antidumping duty for US PE, stifling demand

HIGHLIGHTS

Demand for US polyethylene stalls in Brazil

US market share falls as imports rise

A proposed higher antidumping duty on US polyethylene imports into Brazil has stifled demand for US product in the South American country, and buyers are hesitant to purchase amid shifting prices and regulatory uncertainties. Imports from other regions are on the rise as US market share into Brazil falls.

