Chemicals, Crude Oil, Polymers

February 04, 2026

Recycled polymers bearish as Venezuelan crude may pressure virgin-recycled price spread

Featuring Karina Trevizan

HIGHLIGHTS

Higher crude supply can narrow recycled/virgin resin price gap

US recycled HDPE price falls 50% from 2025 peak in January

Recycled polymer markets are facing a bearish 2026, with prices for both recycled and virgin HDPE trending well below 2025 highs. Should Venezuelan crude barrels hit the global market, virgin material could become even cheaper, narrowing the spread between virgin and recycled resin. Market players are questioning whether buyers will still choose recycled resin if virgin product becomes even more cost-competitive.

