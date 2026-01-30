Chemicals, Polymers

January 30, 2026

PVC market faces trade flow shift with China set to scrap export incentive

Featuring Tanya Rana and Divya Shah

HIGHLIGHTS

China to scrap 13% VAT rebate on PVC exports from April 1

Producers rush exports before deadline, slowdown looms

China will scrap the 13% VAT rebate on PVC exports from April 1, reshaping global trade flows. Producers are rushing shipments ahead of the deadline, but exports are expected to slow sharply afterward. The move signals China's push to curb overcapacity and shift the PVC industry away from price competition.

