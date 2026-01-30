PVC market faces trade flow shift with China set to scrap export incentive

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Polymers
January 30, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
China to scrap 13% VAT rebate on PVC exports from April 1
Producers rush exports before deadline, slowdown looms
China will scrap the 13% VAT rebate on PVC exports from April 1, reshaping global trade flows. Producers are rushing shipments ahead of the deadline, but exports are expected to slow sharply afterward. The move signals China's push to curb overcapacity and shift the PVC industry away from price competition.
