Agriculture, Maritime & Shipping, Rice

March 05, 2026

Asian rice markets disrupted as Iran conflict halts shipments to Middle East

HIGHLIGHTS

Freight rates surge, bookings canceled

Basmati prices fall amid trade uncertainty

Asian rice markets are facing a logistics shock as the Iran conflict disrupts Middle East shipping routes. Freight rates have surged, bookings are being canceled, and basmati rice prices are falling amid uncertainty. The key question now: how long can rice trade withstand elevated freight and payment risk before panic sets in?

