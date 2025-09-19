S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Topic
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery has rapidly transformed the West African fuel landscape, shifting the country from a major importer to a regional supplier and reshaping trade flows across the continent. S&P Global Energy provides comprehensive coverage of West African crude oil and fuel markets, with a focus on the Dangote refinery’s impact on regional and global trade flows.