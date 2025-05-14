The global energy landscape is rapidly evolving with decarbonization at its core. As a leading engineering and technology player in the energy industry, Technip Energies brings over 60 years of expertise and has delivered more than 275 hydrogen plants worldwide. Recognizing the urgent need for affordable, low-carbon hydrogen solutions, Technip Energies is at the forefront of developing innovative technologies to support the energy transition.

This whitepaper explores the current state of the hydrogen market, production, the challenges it faces, and the innovative solutions the company has developed to make hydrogen production more sustainable and economically viable.